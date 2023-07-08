Former Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has spoken for the first time since being axed by the club earlier this year and admitted he wants to coach in the NRL again.

After two months of silence, Griffin refused to feel like a victim after he was let go mid-season with a 37 per cent win record.

“In the end it's just a game. It's a brutal sport," Griffin told 2GB.

“Obviously you're disappointed when it gets to that point.

“You can be a victim to it and not accept it and whinge about it, or you can move onto the next challenge.''

Asked if he would coach again, Griffin wasn't hesitant when giving an answer back to the 2GB radio show.

“I still think I've got something to offer. As long as I feel that way, that's the main thing,'' Griffin said.

“It is a cut throat business, but I enjoy the rollercoaster of it.

“Most importantly I enjoyed coaching with young people and teams and helping their careers.

“I've still got a desire to do that.”

The axed coach would also defend the decision to sign experienced ageing players - Aaron Woods, Moses Mbye, Josh McGuire and Andrew McCullough - something that was unpopular in the eyes of the loyal Dragons fans.

“I was comfortable with the way we built the list,'' Griffin added.

“At different stages there was a need to get a couple of experienced guys in there just to help things.

“By the end of last year we had produced a lot of players and we were 12 (wins) and 12 (losses) and the Dragons hadn't been 12 and 12 for a few years.''

The 56-year-old will now join the likes of Michael Maguire, Justin Holbrook, Paul McGregor and Ben Hornby, who are eager to coach a first-grade team again in the near future.