The battle for Sitili Tupouniua has expanded from three clubs to four, with another NRL team reportedly showing interest in potentially recruiting the Sydney Roosters forward.

Despite being contracted with the Sydney Roosters until at least the end of 2027, Tupouniua has been granted permission to negotiate his future with rival teams after falling down the pecking order and the club looks to free up some salary cap space.

Reports emerged from Foxsports.com.au on Monday afternoon that he met with Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo and was set to join the Blue and Whites.

However, Phil Gould later debunked this, stating that there was no offer on the table.

As the Bulldogs continue to monitor Tupouniua's availability on the market and future at the Roosters, along with the Dolphins and Manly Sea Eagles, a new club has entered the fray.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Newcastle Knights are also considering pursuing his services if he becomes available.

This comes as it was revealed that the second-rower met with the Sea Eagles, per News Corp.

After signing high-profile recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan, the Knights will look to make several moves to freshen up their roster.

Tupouniua could easily fit onto the team, whether as a starter or on the interchange bench.

The Herald also understands that Angus Crichton is set to ink a two-year contract extension with the Sydney Roosters in the coming days, with an announcement imminent.