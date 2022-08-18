When it rains it pours, and the storm clouds above The Manly Sea Eagles of late have been unrelenting, as fill-in fullback Reuben Garrick has reportedly become the latest player to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The club confirmed the injury on Thursday afternoon, saying he will miss the remainder of the year with a shoulder injury.

Tolutau Koula moves to fullback for this week's game, with Alfred Smalley coming in on the wing.

Garrick is just the latest in a series of season-ending injuries for the Manly side, with his name etched alongside the likes of the Trbojevic brothers Jake and Tom, speedster Jason Saab and workman Karl Lawton.

Forwards Sean Keppie and Taniela Paseka have also been ruled out for an indefinite period due to shoulder and knee problems.

Manly lost their last year's Dally M winner, Tom Trobjevic to a shoulder injury back in Round 11, but since then Garrick has been a reliable stand-in.

The club may be well and truly out of finals contention following last week's 44 - 24 capitulation against the Gold Coast Titans, but they still have much to play for in the remainder of the 2022 season.

Firstly, to relieve the pressure on Des Hasler's head-coaching role following a disappointing finish outside the top eight.

And secondly, the club seeks to farewell club icon, Kerian Foran in his final few matches before heading to play for the Titans next season.

This catastrophic run of injuries which has seen Jake Trobejevic, Jason Saab and now Garrick out for the remainder of the year comes just 3 weeks apart from the club's controversial pride jersey saga.

In terms of options for Des Hasler, the squad still has Tolutau Koula and Kaeo Weekes as replacements in the the number one jersey, as well as Dylan Walker who can cover pretty much any backline position in a pinch.