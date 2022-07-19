With the media circus in full swing and an amazing number of NRL coaches seemingly under pressure, the Gold Coast Titans have finally made a decision about the fate of Justin Holbrook.

The Titans have been dreadful in 2022, currently mired in a six-game losing streak and winning just one of their past 12 games. It’s been a spectacular fall from grace for a team who looked to be improving after a finals appearance last season.

But despite the poor form and mounting pressure on the coach, Titans boss Steve Mitchell has confirmed that Holbrook won’t be sacked – at least not immediately.

Speaking with Newscorp, Mitchell said he wants Holbrook around to ‘preside over the club’s revival’ – but that will count for nothing if the beleaguered coach can’t get some improvement out of his charges with seven games remaining.

“It’s the mark of a good organisation that is under pressure to have the patience to allow the environment to evolve and improve and not be reactive,” Mitchell said.

“We’re under pressure and deservedly so. We’ll wear the criticism but it’s important we fight out of this period and I believe Justin can turn this around.”

“Justin took us to the finals last year. You can’t question his ability, but there are areas we need to address.

“We have daily discussions about our football program, it’s important to give that program time to improve, and it’s important to us to give Justin the opportunity to get better.”

For all the emphasis placed on good intentions and well-meaning support, there’s still an immense amount of pressure riding on the club’s next game against the Bulldogs on Sunday. A heavy loss to a fellow struggling team could prompt an immediate revision of Holbrook’s job security.

The game kicks off at 2pm Sunday at Commbank Stadium, a venue where the Titans remain winless after just two appearances. The Gold Coast have won their last three games against the Bulldogs.