Less than a day after it was reported that Moses Mbye has played his last game in Dragons colours, another Dragon has reportedly been granted permission to negotiate with other clubs.

Jayden Sullivan has been told that he is free to look elsewhere effective immediately after meeting with incoming coach Shane Flanagan, per News Corp.

The highly-touted 21-year-old playmaker is on an approximate wage of $500,000 a season. As he still has two years left on his current contract, it means that the Dragons may have to contribute a considerable amount to his next deal so other clubs can pick him up.

Sullivan has appeared in 12 games this season for the Dragons but has unfortunately not yet lived up to his potential. In these games, he has scored three tries, forced four drop-outs, and created a single try assist and four line-break assists in the playmaking role.

News Corp understands that Sullivan's manager Mario Tartak of Crown Sports Management is offering him around to several NRL clubs, including the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers.

Due to their limited half stocks, the Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights are the supposed favourites to sign him. The Bulldogs would likely be considered outsiders considering they recently signed Toby Sexton to accompany Matt Burton in the halves.