Another NRL club has reportedly joined the Gold Coast Titans by exiting the race for the services of Ben Hunt after he was granted permission from the St George Illawarra Dragons to explore his options.

The halfback is contracted at the Dragons until the end of the 2025 season, but reports emerged on Wednesday that he has likely played his final game in Dragons colours after being granted permission to explore his options and speak with rival teams before November 1.

A veteran of the NRL, Hunt's future has been up in the air since reports emerged that he was seeking a release in the middle of last year and he is looking to find a new destination.

While The Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf confirmed that they are still in the race for Hunt and are interested in his services, the North Queensland Cowboys have become the latest club that has exited the race for Hunt, per News Corp.

“I read the media reports and I can sit here with my hand on my heart and say we've had no contact at all," new Dolphins head coach Kristian Woolf said at a press-conference.

"At the moment it's not something I'm interested in talking about.

“We're always interested in talented players and Ben Hunt is a talented player, he's playing for Australia at the moment.

"We're always interested in having those conversations but as I said, that conversation hasn't happened at the moment.”

It is understood that the Canterbury Bulldogs are also interested in the $950,000-per-season player.

At this stage, the Dragons haven't confirmed if he could possibly released to another team for next season, but sources speaking to The Herald revealed that the club would entertain the idea, and it is highly likely he has played his last game for the Red V.