A Queensland club has reportedly exited the race for the services of Ben Hunt after he was granted permission from the St George Illawarra Dragons to explore his options.

The halfback is contracted at the Dragons until the end of the 2025 season but reports emerged on Wednesday that he has likely played his final game in Dragons colours.

A veteran of the NRL, Hunt's future has been up in the air since reports emerged that he was seeking a release in the middle of last year. But, it has now been decided on as he prepares to play in the 2024 Pacific Championships against New Zealand and Tonga.

As he looks to find a new destination, the Gold Coast Titans have exited the race for his services and have no interest in signing the representative star, per News Corp.

It is understood that they have moved on from Hunt and are instead shifting their focus to their other halves at the club, such as AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Kieran Foran, Tanah Boyd and cross-code recruit Carter Gordon.

They also have a tight salary cap and were likely to afford him after recruiting Reagan Campbell-Gillard from the Parramatta Eels.

While the Titans have ruled themselves out of the race for the QLD Maroons hooker, the $950,000-per-season player has also been linked with a potential move to either the Canterbury Bulldogs and The Dolphins.

At this stage, the Dragons haven't confirmed if he could possibly released to another team for next season, but sources speaking to The Herald revealed that the club would entertain the idea, and it is highly likely he has played his last game for the Red V.

This news comes after the club recently told him that he wouldn't be given a contract extension to remain at the club after his current deal expires.