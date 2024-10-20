Another NRL club has reportedly become the latest team to exit the race for Ben Hunt's services after the St George Illawarra Dragons granted him permission to explore his options.

A veteran of the NRL, Hunt's future has been up in the air since reports emerged that he was seeking a release in the middle of last year. Then, last week, reports emerged that he had been granted permission to speak with rival teams.

On the lookout for a new home, Hunt remains contracted at the Dragons until the end of the 2025 season but has likely played his final match in Red V colours.

According to The Canberra Times, the Canberra Raiders have become the latest club to exit the race for Hunt and will instead rely on the younger players on their roster, such as Ethan Strange and Ethan Sanders - Jamal Fogarty also won't be removed from the halfback position.

RELATED >> FIVE Potential Landing Spots for Ben Hunt

The Raiders join the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys in withdrawing from the race, while The Dolphins and Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed interest.

It is understood that the Raiders will depend on Tom Starling and Danny Levi in the dummy-half role, and Hunt is unlikely to want to be shifted to the No.9 jumper at his next destination.

Youngsters Owen Pattie and Shaun Packer are also slowly coming through the club's pathways system.

It is understood that the Raiders also won't make a play to sign Clinton Gutherson from the Parramatta Eels and will instead rely on Chevy Stewart and Kaeo Weekes in the fullback role.

On a salary of around $900,000, it was revealed a fortnight ago that Gutherson had been granted permission to negotiate with rival teams after he was informed that he wouldn't be offered a contract extension by Jason Ryles.

The St George Illawarra Dragons lead the race for his services at the moment, and he has possibly played his final match in Eels colours.

This would create a formidable backline involving Tyrell Sloan, Moses Suli, Valentine Holmes and Max Feagai following the departure of Kangaroos and NSW Blues winger Zac Lomax to the Eels.