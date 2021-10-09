The Melbourne Storm are said to be the latest club who will be in a mass battle for player retention come November 1.

The NRL are expected to announce the addition of a 17th franchise in the coming days ahead of the deadline which allows off-contract players at the end of 2022 to negotiate with other clubs.

Likely to be announced as the Redcliffe Dolphins, who will almost certainly edge out the Brisbane Jets and Brisbane Firehawks for the NRL's 17th licence, the club will begin building their roster.

It has already been reported the Parramatta Eels are likely to be the club in the most trouble, with 13 players either off-contract or holding player options in their deals.

However, the Melbourne Storm have been highlighted as a club who could struggle to hold onto talent, according to The Australian's Brent Read.

The Storm's off-contract list at the end of 2022 includes star hooker and lock Brandon Smith, who has openly admitted he doesn't know if he will remain at the club.

Also off-contract is veteran prop Jesse Bromwich, who would be an ideal candidate to head north. Tom Eisenhuth, Jordan Grant, Jack Howarth, Dean Ieremia, George Jennings, Cooper Johns, Chris Lewis, Isaac Lumelume, Reimis Smith and Queensland front-rower Christian Welch and second-rower Felise Kaufusi are also off-contract.

Harry Grant also has a mutual option with the club, meaning he could also depart, or at the very least, is free to negotiate from November 1.

“At Melbourne you look at the likes of Brandon Smith, Christian Welch, Felise Kaufusi - they’re all Queenslanders. If you’re those blokes you’re not going to rush to re-sign a contract for the next three weeks," Read told Triple M Radio.

“I’m sure your management won’t want you rushing. There’s going to be inflation caused by expansion and they’re the sort of guys who are going to benefit from it.”

It's understood the Dolphins' recruitment strategy will focus on bringing in big-name Queenslanders, which could open them up to chasing Welch and Kaufusi in a big way, while other youngsters in the Melbourne system could be tipped to leave.

With Wayne Bennett likely to be announced as the franchise's inaugural coach, it also opens up players to wanting to play at the 17th club purely to work under the super coach.