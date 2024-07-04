As the Parramatta Eels get closer and closer to determining their new head coach, another candidate has secretly entered the mix for the top coaching position.

Aged 70, former Parramatta Eels coach Brian Smith has emerged as another contender for the vacant head coaching position and previously coached the club between 1997 and 2006.

This comes after it was announced at the beginning of the year that he would return to his hometown of Casino, New South Wales to look after the Casino Cougars in a coaching consultant role.

The third-most experienced NRL coach in history with 601 games under his belt as a coach, Smith is regarded as one of the best coaches and helped lead three different clubs to four Grand Finals in 1992, 1993, 2001 and 2010.

While he hasn't coached in the NRL since 2012, veteran coach Smith has applied to become the long-term replacement for sacked coach Brad Arthur, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The publication understands that Smith has entered the race and was given the opportunity to present his vision for the Eels' future as interim-coach Trent Barrett is set to be overlooked.

During his coaching career, Smith took control of several teams from 1984 to 2017 after a 31-game career as a halfback for the Dragons and Rabbitohs.

This saw him look after teams such as the Illawarra Steelers, St George Dragons, Eels, Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters as well as overseas clubs Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity.

He has also looked after representative teams NSW Country (2001-03), United States of America (2013) and Thailand (2017).

However, sources revealed to the publication that, like Barrett, he is set to be overlooked with the remaining choices being rookie coaches Dean Young, Jason Ryles and Josh Hannay - Hannay is firming as the lead favourite, per Wide World of Sports.

“Our NRL on-field performance this season has been disappointing and well below expectations,” Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos told SMH.

“We know it's not what you expect from us, and it's certainly not what we expect from ourselves. We understand your disappointment, and we share it. “I can assure you that the current coaches and playing group are committed to turning things around. They're putting in the hard yards at training, and their desire to win is undeniable …