After beginning his coaching career in 1984 with the Illawarra Steelers, former NRL coach Brian Smith has reportedly taken on a new coaching challenge.

Set to turn 70 this year, Smith hasn't coached in the NRL since 2012 but has over 650 NRL and Super League games of coaching experience throughout his career.

Wide World of Sports has reported that Smith will return to his hometown of Casino, New South Wales, to be a coaching consultant for the local team - Casino Cougars.

Previously, Smith has coached Australian teams such as the Illawarra Steelers (1984-87), St George Dragons (1991-95), Parramatta Eels (1997-06), Newcastle Knights (2007-09) and the Sydney Roosters (2010-12) in his final tenure as an NRL head coach.

During this period, he coached the Dragons to the 1992 and 1993 Grand Finals, the Eels to the 2001 Grand Final and the Sydney Roosters to the 2010 Grand Final but was never able to lift the trophy, having been defeated in every Grand Final he has coached in.

Away from the coaching box, Smith also played 31 games of rugby league for the St George Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs between 1974-79, but was a better coach than player.

In the representative arena, he has never been in the top job for Australia, New South Wales, or Queensland. However, he has coached NSW Country, the United States and Thailand.