The Dolphins may not have the services of Thomas Flegler for the remainder of the 2024 NRL season, with any chance of the powerful forward playing State of Origin seemingly also gone.

The prop hasn't played since the early rounds of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury.

It was revealed the shoulder injury carried nerve damage with it, setting his recovery time as 'indefinite'.

The Dolphins provided an update some weeks ago suggesting that, while still unclear, Flegler was showing "positive signs" in his recovery from the injury.

"We are seeing some positive signs but there is still some way to go," the club's head of performance Jeremy Hickmans had said in April, with some hope Flegler would be back in the coming weeks.

"This is a genuine nerve injury and they traditionally can take some time to heal properly, although time frames can change.

"The great news is that it is almost certain he will not require surgery and these things can also improve quickly.

"At this point he will continue that rehabilitation and we are hopeful that in that four-week time frame we may see some further improvements that move him closer to returning to the field."

That hasn't happened though, with coach Wayne Bennett suggesting this week that Flegler may in fact miss the remainder of the season, with there being "no guarantee" of his return.

"We don't know with Flegler. He may not play (again) this season," Bennett told AAP.

"It is a long way from where he is fit enough to play. The injury is very serious.

"He has had the injury and we all know what the consequences are."

Bennett's Dolphins are currently fourth on the NRL ladder.