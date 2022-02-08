Melbourne Storm football director Frank Ponissi has become the latest voice calling for change to the NRL transfer market after losing yet another player for 2023 before a ball has been kicked in 2022.

It has been a horror 12 months on the retention front for the Victorian club. Losing Dale Finucane, Nicho Hynes and Josh Addo-Carr for 2022, the 2021 preliminary finalists have already had Brandon Smith (Sydney Roosters) and Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi (all Dolphins) added to that list for 2023.

All four of those players will run around for the Storm in 2022 though, with the NRL's current transfer rules allowing players to negotiate and sign contracts with rival clubs 12 months before their current deals end.

There has been plenty of talk that the system could change, with Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo both previously admitting the system isn't perfect.

Despite that, Rugby League Players Association boss Clint Newton has talked about players not necessarily wanting changes - something they would have to agree to for the rules governing the transfer market to change.

Ponissi told SEN Radio that while he holds no ill feelings to the Dolphins, the system must change.

“You’re annoyed at the system rather than the Dolphins to be honest with you,” Ponissi said on Sportsday.

“They’ve got a job to do coming in (for their inaugural season).

“It’s not just the Dolphins, it’s the system being able to sign players so far ahead.

“I know we’ve spoken about this before… I just can’t believe our game hasn’t addressed it.

“Whether it happens I’m not too sure, we’ve just got to close the trade windows and make it completely different.”

The Dolphins have signed Ray Stone, Jamayne Isaako, Mark Nicholls and youngster Valynce Te Whare on top of the Melbourne trio.

Ponissi said the situation must be addressed for the sake of fans.

“But in terms of the fans - not just for our club but for all clubs - I just think they’ve got to address that.

“We’re not annoyed at all with the Dolphins.

“They’ve got to put together a team and they’ve utilised the system. Good luck to them."