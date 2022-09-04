Former New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos star Andrew Johns has revealed that Matt Lodge would be in his Australian side for the Rugby League World Cup.

Lodge has been part of a dominant front row since his mid-season shift to the Sydney Roosters, having begun the season with the New Zeland Warriors.

A messy exit and weeks in the wilderness eventually saw him land at the Bondi-based club, where he has excelled under the coaching of Trent Robinson.

He will be a key man for the tri-colours throughout the upcoming finals series now, and speaking on Channel 9's The Sunday Footy Show, Johns said that he can see Lodge making the trip to England with the Kangaroos for the World Cup on the back of his form, despite previous dramas.

"He transferred mid year to the Roosters," Johns said on the Sunday Footy Show.

"He has been to a few clubs and has had dramas on and off the field, but I've got to say, the last couple of weeks, I have watched him very closely.

"The week before he was man of the match against the Storm. He looks so powerful and strong.

"I don't know whether they have changed his weights program or his training, but he looks strong.

"He is playing pretty long minutes and I think he will go away with the Australian team."

Lodge has played 99 NRL games across four clubs, with the Tigers, Broncos, Warriors and Roosters. Once tipped as a future Origin player for the Blues, he was forced into a break from football in 2016 and 2017 due to an off-field matter.