The Melbourne Storm have well and truly welcomed all codes into their facilities after All Blacks star Jordie Barrett was spotted training with the team through the week.

A utility back for the Hurricanes, New Zealand's World Cup rest policy has handed Barrett a fortnight off, electing to spend the first week of it alongside Storm players before heading to the Richmond Tigers next week.

The 26-year-old is looking to improve his kicking game through the process.

While Craig Bellamy would love to have Barrett's name on his team sheet for Friday's clash against the Wests Tigers, especially sans Jahrome Hughes, he's been impressed by the back's attitude around training.

"It would be nice to put him there somewhere - all the guys are a bit in awe of him," Bellamy told AAP.