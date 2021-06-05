Aidan Sezer could be set for an NRL return with the Canterbury Bulldogs after two seasons in the Super League.

News Corp are reporting that two NRL clubs have already expressed an unofficial interest in bringing Sezer back to the NRL.

Canterbury are on the lookout for a new number seven and Sezer could be a perfect fit with the former Raider a boyhood Dogs fan.

The Bulldogs have been keeping an eye on Shaun Johnson who is without a club for 2022, but with Sezer reportedly becoming available they may opt for the Huddersfield star.

His former club in the nation’s capital are also looking for a halfback, however it is unlikely Sezer will head back to Canberra. He recently opened up about why he left after leading the club to the 2019 Grand Final.

“It wasn‘t to be, was it?” Sezer said.

“I think there’s a lot of things that went on in my time in Canberra.

“I sought a move away and obviously said to my agent that I needed a move to refresh my career because there was a time there I didn’t want to play there.

“I wasn’t enjoying it. I wasn’t getting the satisfaction I once did from rugby league.”

The Bulldogs have been one of the busier clubs in the player market for next year, already signing Storm star Josh Addo-Carr and Penrith duo Matt Burton and Brent Naden from 2022.

Their reported interest in Sezer and Johnson opens further speculation around the future of Kyle Flanagan at Belmore, who has found himself in and out of Trent Barrett‘s side this season.