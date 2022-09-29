The 2022 Battle of the West grand final promises to be a spectacular event, but for fans, the build-up has been somewhat marred by ticket scalpers.

Seating for the big dance sold out on Tuesday, however, the ARL has been made aware that tickets have been reposted online with huge markups, some exceeding $1000.

Needless to say Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys is less than impressed, and has issued a warning to scalpers.

“It’s against the law in NSW to sell a ticket for more than 10% of purchase price,” V'Landys told The Daily Telegraph.

“These scalpers ripping fans off are exposing themselves to a $22,000 fine. We will bring the matter to the attention of fair trading and do anything we can to protect fans from being ripped off.”

NSW Customer Service Minister, Victor Dominello also spoke to The Daily Telegraph about the penalties for those looking to sell marked tickets.

“Scalping is not only illegal, it’s predatory, and it’s not a level playing field. If you want to play that game, expect the authorities to come after you, as they should," Donminello warns.

Individuals caught breaching NSW's scalping laws are subject to a maximum fine of $11,000. Whereas if an organisation is caught in the act they may cop a heafty $22,000 penalty.

The grand final's sellout will see more than 82,000 fans pass through the gates at Accor Stadium on Sunday, with three games to be played on the day.