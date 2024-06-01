Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr's bid for a State of Origin recall has been thwarted by a hamstring injury sustained during Friday night's clash.

Canterbury GM of football Phil Gould confirmed via social media that Addo-Carr suffered a high-grade hamstring tear, sidelining him for 8-10 weeks.

Addo-Carr had been a standout in the first half against the Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium, scoring two tries, but his night ended abruptly shortly after the break. He left the field following the incident and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the match.

Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo expressed cautious optimism about the injury.

"He's alright," Ciraldo said post-game.

"He's moving ok. Hopefully it's nothing too serious but it wasn't a good sign he couldn't finish the game."

The Knights also face their own injury woes, with Daniel Saifiti unable to finish the match due to a knee injury. Initially expected to return in the second half, Saifiti was later ruled out for the rest of the game, with Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien indicating that early signs point to an MCL injury.