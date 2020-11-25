In a report filed by The Sydney Morning Herald’s Ben Proszenko, it was revealed that Melbourne Storm superstar Josh Addo-Carr had met with Canterbury-Bankstown powerbrokers on Tuesday morning.

The report was accompanied by an exclusive photograph that depicted the speedster entering the Belmore Sports Ground alongside his manager Mario Tartak.

It is understood that the pair met with the Bulldogs’ brass and incoming coach Trent Barrett, with the representative back pitched a vision by the cellar dwellers.

The meeting between the two parties arose after Addo-Carr announced his desire for a release from the final year of his contract with the Storm. The New South Wales and Australian winger has publicly cited that a return home to Sydney for family reasons remains his preference.

Despite this, the Storm have alerted the electric back and his management that should a suitable deal fail to arise, Addo-Carr will be expected to see out his contract in purple.

Although the man dubbed ‘the Foxx’ has signed a heads of agreement to rejoin the Wests Tigers on a four-year deal, the pact relied upon Addo-Carr being granted the aforementioned early release.

Due to this contractual grey area, Addo-Carr is free to meet with any and all teams about deals commencing for 2022.

Although the Blacktown product is arguably the best winger in the game, Proszenko reported that a change of position – as well as club – looms likely for the 25-year-old.

It is understood that Addo-Carr has expressed an interest to play at fullback rather than on the flank in the future.

Should these positional and geographical moves be made, Proszenko is of the opinion that Addo-Carr will do so on a heftier pay packet.

If Addo-Carr does join the Belmore based club and ply his trade in the number one jersey, it will remove the revolving door on the position, with Will Hopoate, Nick Meaney and Dallin Watene-Zalezniak all tried in the role.