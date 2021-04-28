Adam Reynolds is on the verge of securing a three-year deal worth a reported $2.4m with the Cronulla Sharks, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Reynolds was keen to remain a Rabbitoh but unable to convince the club to offer him anything longer then a one-year deal.

The Rabbitohs had been willing to possibly extend Reynolds for a further season post 2022 should his form warrant it, but the former New South Wales representative was looking for more security.

SEE ALSO: Broncos star Kotoni Staggs a “big chance” to join Parramatta

He has also been linked to the Broncos and Cowboys, but has now seemingly found a home at Cronulla.

The report states that a deal between the two parties has been struck after a meeting between Reynolds and incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon, in which premiership aspirations were discussed.

The Sharks currently have over a dozen players off-contract, including Shaun Johnson, Aaron Woods, Josh Dugan, Andrew Fifita, Matt Moylan, Will Kennedy and Toby Rudolf.

The Bunnies will now turn to Lachlan Ilias and Blake Taafe to support the more experienced Cody Walker, with the club unlikely to go chasing a big fish to replaces Reynolds.

Reynolds has made 213 first-grade appearances all for South Sydney since making his NRL debut in 2012.