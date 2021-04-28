AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 13: Adam Reynolds of the Rabbitohs in action during the round 23 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Mount Smart Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Adam Reynolds is on the verge of securing a three-year deal worth a reported $2.4m with the Cronulla Sharks, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Reynolds was keen to remain a Rabbitoh but unable to convince the club to offer him anything longer then a one-year deal.

The Rabbitohs had been willing to possibly extend Reynolds for a further season post 2022 should his form warrant it, but the former New South Wales representative was looking for more security.

He has also been linked to the Broncos and Cowboys, but has now seemingly found a home at Cronulla.

The report states that a deal between the two parties has been struck after a meeting between Reynolds and incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon, in which premiership aspirations were discussed.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 05: Adam Reynolds of the Rabbitohs kicks an AFL ball during a South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session at Redfern Oval on December 5, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Sharks currently have over a dozen players off-contract, including Shaun JohnsonAaron WoodsJosh DuganAndrew FifitaMatt Moylan, Will Kennedy and Toby Rudolf.

The Bunnies will now turn to Lachlan Ilias and Blake Taafe to support the more experienced Cody Walker, with the club unlikely to go chasing a big fish to replaces Reynolds.

Reynolds has made 213 first-grade appearances all for South Sydney since making his NRL debut in 2012.