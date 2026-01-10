It would appear the three-club race for Adam Elliott's signature is over, with the released Newcastle Knights forward set to continue his NRL career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

One of the NRL's most underrated and consistent performers, Elliott, who can play lock or hooker, was not offered a new deal by the Knights at the end of 2025.

The Knights are in the middle of a restructure of their playing roster and salary cap as they look to climb away from the bottom of the table under the coaching of Justin Holbrook heading into 2026.

Elliott has been chased by the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons per widespread reports throughout the new year, but was also in the sights of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

News Corp are now reporting an offer is on the table from the Rabbitohs, with Elliott a chance of signing with the club in the coming days.

It's understood the deal is only a one-year, cut-price deal, with South Sydney's salary cap stretched following the recent signing of David Fifita after he was released from the Gold Coast Titans.

Elliott still needs to pass a medical at the Rabbitohs but has toured club facilities.

The 31-year-old played just seven games in 2025 after suffering an arm injury in Round 12 which ended his campaign.

Given South Sydney recently let Davvy Moale go a year early, and that they have lost Jacob Host, Siliva Havili and Shaquai Mitchell during the off-season, Elliott will be an important acquisition for the club, however, is no guarantee of starting.

Cameron Murray will almost certainly assume the lock forward role after missing the 2025 campaign with injury, while Lachlan Hubner and Tallis Duncan are also in the mix.

Duncan is expected to start in the second-row, while Keaon Koloamatangi and Jai Arrow will likely be at prop.

The floated six-man bench could be the fastest way to a spot in the NRL week in and week out for Elliott.

Eliott has played 173 NRL games dating back to his debut, having played for the Bulldogs, Raiders and Knights.