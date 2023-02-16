The Wests Tigers have locked down local junior Adam Doueihi for 2024, securing at least one piece of their spine for next season.

Doueihi debuted for the Rabbitohs in 2018, however played SG Ball with the Balmain Tigers as a teenager, and re-joined his local club before the 2020 NRL season got underway.

Despite playing a starring role at the Wests Tigers in the halves, the 24-year-old has been thrown around the backline, spending time in the centres and at fullback, however the five-eighth is set to spend the entirety of 2023 in his primary position.

He has also battled with injury during his time at the Tigers.

The Tigers have locked down his future until at least the end of 2024, with the news becoming official on Friday afternoon.

“I'm really happy to extend my stay here at Wests Tigers,” he said.

“We've all trained hard in pre-season and our team is in great shape. For me personally, I'm fully fit and hoping to be the best I can be."

The club remains in pursuit for Parramatta halfback and former favourite son Mitchell Moses, who is weighing re-joining his junior club on a reported five-year deal worth $7 million, or re-sign with the Eels on a reduced deal.

The one-time New South Wales half says winning a premiership is his main priority in inking a new deal, which could cost the Tigers after missing the finals for eleven consecutive seasons, whilst Parramatta are fresh off a Grand Final appearance.

If Moses does return to Concord on a monster deal, not only will it make him the NRL's highest-paid player, but he'll push Adam Doueihi to fullback next with the club also keen on re-signing Luke Brooks.

Brooks is off-contract this season and despite failing to play a finals game in nearly a decade-long career, Tim Sheens is a big fan of the halfback, and wants to create a superstar spine of Doueihi, Moses, Brooks and new captain Apisai Koroisau.

Daine Lauire and Charlie Saines are fighting it out for the No. 1 jersey in 2023 however neither have caught Sheens' eye, and would likely be pushed to a flank if Doueihi did return to the custodian role.