We are down to ten. The final ten teams alive will battle it out this weekend for eight spots after Round 26 officially ended the hopes of the Eels.

Parramatta blew away the title favourites, at Penrith no less, but due to other results, their season ends.

Meanwhile we have the Cowboys, Souths, the Roosters, Cronulla and Canberra vying for three spots. Newcastle locked in a return to finals with yet another brilliant Sunday afternoon performance.

Round 26 had it all. Highlight reel tries, upsets, controversy and sin bins.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 26s action:

1. The NRL really has to decide on whether it is serious about player safety or not. The slightest love tap on the chin in a tackle leads to a penalty but we have players jumping to catch the ball and levelling players with boots to the jaw. Yes it was a complete accident but so are 90 per cent of high shots. What's the difference?

2. In the NRL's defence though, if you'd asked me to name the last time the aforementioned Kyle Feldt incident took place, it's probably Billy Slater, many years ago. Naturally it takes an incident to start the discussion and add it to change. Common sense though dictates any high contact is a penalty.

3. Another week, another Jordan Rapana report. He has now paid roughly $11,000 in fines without serving a single suspension. Meanwhile players with one offence are sat out for a week, or more.

4. For the record Joseph Tapine's hit on Reece Walsh was 100 per cent legal and correct. That said, it was equally unneeded. Walsh can thank Joseph Manu for copping that shot, as footage has re-emerged of Manu grabbing at a leg, only to burst through a slowed down defensive line to set up a try.

5. Speaking of Manu, his injury (very real this time) allowed Joseph Sua'ali'i to star at fullback. How many brilliant number ones do the Roosters have? Brad Fittler, who famously loves picking fullbacks for NSW, would have been smiling from ear to ear.

6. Speaking of fullback depth, how good was Tolutau Koula on Sunday? He is the Sea Eagles fourth string fullback. Yikes!

7. South Sydney are very obviously a fractured club right now. I don't want to dive into the serious issues (that is for a much more serious setting) but threatening to boycott a grand final medal right now seems a little ridiculous. I get why, but right now a grand final should be the furthest thing from their minds.

8. Reactions to Jesse Ramien's shot on Kalyn Ponga have ranged from "great shot" to "send him off and ban for him for 10 weeks". The tackle was absolutely fine. Doesn't mean it doesn't hurt though.

9. Unfortunately a host of contending sides suffered big injuries over the weekend. The aforementioned Ponga shoulder injury will see him miss this week, while Jarome Luai will be racing the clock to return this season. Joey Manu is 50/50 to play this weekend while Nicho Hynes is obviously also not at 100%. Reynolds and Carrigan will miss the minor premiership shootout on Thursday. Chaos.

10. You cannot tell me, on paper, that Newcastle have anywhere near the side of the big guns. You can also not tell me that Newcastle don't play with the most heart and passion of any club in the NRL right now. There wasn't a single contest against the Sharks that they lost. Newcastle are battling with the Warriors to be everyone's sentimental pick come finals time.

11. The Tigers are almost certainly wooden spooners, again in 2023. That said, I would much rather be a Tigers fan than support either the Dragons or Bulldogs. For the life of me I cannot understand the Dogs recruitment strategy.

12. Random but any "player of the year" award that doesn't come down to one of Payne Haas, Reece Walsh, Kalyn Ponga or Shaun Johnson is flawed.

13. The Panthers losing on Friday night has major implications right down the table. The Cowboys shape as the unlucky ones as they would have played a rest-effected squad. Not so now. There's no way Penrith will want to head into finals on the back of two straight home losses. This helps the Raiders and Sharks massively as even a loss could see them play finals.

14. Corey Horsburgh and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves really have nothing to lose contesting charges this week. For the record I can't see how either don't fail in their attempts but with the finals starting next week, it's worth the risk.

15. Time for Ricky Stuart to grow up. If a player had carried on like he did over the weekend then they're sitting down for weeks. His press conference was as childish as it comes.

16. With Melbourne/Brisbane, Cronulla/Canberra and a main course of Roosters/Bunnies, this weekend feels like finals come early. 2023 has been a great season.

17. We've seen Penrith win without Nathan Cleary, often in fact. We are yet to see them really win without Luai. Penrith have been massively lucky with injury throughout their recent seasons. This shapes as their biggest test. I think they'll be right just quietly.

18. Not for a second am I suggesting that Cameron Ciraldo will, or should be sacked, but Dogs fans can absolutely be forgiven for asking if they were sold a bill of goods. I understand there have been injuries but the Dogs have gone backwards despite some monster recruits. I don't mean to kick them when they're down but their fans have had enough and it has rubbed off on me.

19. Without naming names, I take real issue with footy players saying they're worried about "CTE" and then signing up to box during the off-season. I maintain contracted footballers shouldn't be boxing. One punch can change a career, or a life.

20. Talk of Ben Hunt "being re-signed to playing at the Dragons" next year shouldn't fill Red V fans with confidence. Shane Flanagan should walk anyone from the club who doesn't 100% buy in. Judging by Hunt's recent form, it wouldn't be the loss it once was.