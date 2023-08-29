It all comes down to this. Five teams looking to fill the last three spots to play finals footy next week.

The Sharks, Raiders, Roosters, Rabbitohs and Cowboys all head into the final weekend of the regular season with very real Finals chances. Meanwhile the top five are sitting pretty and look to be resting players.

Some of these below are going to take some explaining, so please make sure to read the entry before commenting. Or don't, it's more fun that way.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings after Round 26?:

1. Brisbane Broncos (Last Week: 2)

For the first time in literal months, the Penrith Panthers have been knocked off top spot. Stepping up are the new Minor Premiers elect, the Brisbane Broncos.

A hugely entertaining win over a desperate Canberra side has allowed the Broncs to head into this weekend with their destiny in their own hands. Reece Walsh was unstoppable.

With a host of stars players being rested, Kevin Walters has shown his hand. He has much bigger visions than just winning a Minor Premiership

2. Penrith Panthers (1)

Penrith's 2023 season will end having lost twice to the Eels. That is purely a tidbit but it may have also cost them the Minor Premiership.

Unfortunately an injury to Jarome Luai will see him race the clock to be fit for the Prelim, at earliest.

The Panthers will know if they can win the Shield and $200,000 given they play after the Broncos this weekend. I dare say the Broncs result will have a huge bearing on the side named.

3. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors overcame a spirited Dragons outfit to secure a top four spot. Fonua-Blake and Johnston were again the stars on the night.

The win secures a second bite should they lose in week one of the Finals, and more important guarantees a home game at some stage.

What a brilliant season for the Warriors. There is still work to be done though as they are a very serious title threat.

4. Newcastle Knights (4)

The Knights flew to their eighth straight win, in front of a sold out stadium on Sunday afternoon. What a sight Sunday in the Hunter can be.

They simply outlasted and outplayed the Sharks. 1 to 13 they won every single direct battle and probably should have wracked up more points.

Ponga was spectacular, Gagai turned back the clock, while the forwards ran riot. A huge win to secure a return to Finals.

5. Melbourne Storm (5)

The Storm were way too good for the Titans on Saturday afternoon, locking in a top four spot and a mouthwatering likely Brisbane double.

All the big stars shone on the night, while Ryan Papenhuyzen also enjoyed a great hitout on his return to the footy field.

They are set to rest a host of stars this Thursday night but you can bet Craig Bellamy would love to ruin the Minor Premiership party for the Broncos.

6. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks maintain their spot here in sixth due to their likelihood of playing Finals. Their "efforts" on Sunday were largely underwhelming.

A spirited first half, sans Nicho Hynes, was largely forgotten as they looked like a reserve grade side in the second half.

Braydon Trindall saved two certain tries. Those two moments, and Conor Tracey's continued efforts, were the only highlights on the day.

7. Sydney Roosters (8)

The irony on Saturday evening is that during their win over the Tigers the Roosters both kept their season alive and possibly saw it end.

JWH will miss a mountain of time due to a series of brain snaps. Meanwhile Joey Manu send scares through the club by leaving the game early through injury.

For the neutrals, Friday's do or die clash with the Bunnies is the perfect situation. Truthfully this side shouldn't been relying on an underdog win in the last round to play Finals.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys kept their season alive on Friday night by battering the broken Phins.

Scott Drinkwater would be very much in the Dally M discussion if not for a suspension ruling him out. He, again, was best on ground here by a big margin.

Despite a trip to Penrith standing between them and the Finals, all is not lost. Penrith's side could be absolutely anything come kick off.

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (9)

The Bunnies had a week off and to say they needed it is the season's most drastic understatement.

In the headlines for all the wrong reasons, only beating bitter rivals the Roosters on Friday night will silence the doubters. Sign me up!

10. Canberra Raiders (7)

The Raiders endured a horror night, at home, on Saturday night.

Ricky Stuart taking his frustrations out on a camera man rather than his side shows where the Raiders are at right now.

Even if they make Finals, they are fodder.

11. Parramatta Eels (11)

The Eels should have risen sharply on the back of a season's best win over the Panthers, but the fact remains they can't play Finals footy.

Despite Clint Gutherson's best efforts, the Eels were officially ruled out of Finals contention, and thus sit behind all the contenders.

With the bye this weekend, at least they get an early start of preparing for next year. To put it bluntly, 2023 was a huge failure.

12. Manly Sea Eagles (12)

Manly were absolutely fantastic on Sunday afternoon in battering the Bulldogs.

Daly Cherry Evans tried to drag his side to an unlikely Finals appearance across the past two months but largely didn't have enough assistance.

Tolutau Koula, the club's fourth string fullback, put in one of the performances of the weekend. This was a career break out game for the freakishly talented speedster. Watch out!

13. Gold Coast Titans (13)

The Titans lock in their position as the best of the bad bunch. They're better than those teams below them but way worse than those above them here.

They travelled to Melbourne with absolutely no one in the world believing they could cause an upset and delivered in spades.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is trying to justify his eye watering contract. Chris Randall has been a great pick up.

14. Wests Tigers (14)

The Tigers were in their game on Saturday evening against the Roosters for a while. Then suddenly they weren't. Story of their season.

Apisai Koroisau was near flawless last week in the seven so of course he was shifted to allow Will Smith to play halfback this weekend.

Sorry Tigers fans but another wooden spoon is headed your way, despite being far more spirited lately than a host of sides.

15. The Dolphins (15)

The Dolphins season ended many moons ago. That sounds harsh but it's true.

They were whacked off the park by a far superior Cowboys side and it was very much expected.

The lack of depth in this squad has been startling, as we knew it would be, but with some massive recruits en route to the club, 2024 is shaping as something very exciting.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons (16)

The Dragons showed some serious fight across the Tasman in pushing the Warriors. That said, they never really looked like they'd win this game.

Blake Lawrie was great. Moses Suli was good. That's about it.

The Dragons now look certain to avoid the spoon purely due to the fact that the Tigers are slightly worse than them.

17. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (17)

Dogs fans took to social media on Sunday afternoon to vent frustrations, and for whatever it is worth they have my completely support.

Playing a broken Manly side with nothing on the line, they were battered from pillar to post.

Reports of players complaining re being forced to train too hard should try being a fan to endure real pain.