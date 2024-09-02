Round 26 in the NRL produced a host of positive talking points, and a host of negative talking points.

Even as I type this, I have no idea which way I am going to go. Probably a mixture of both.

That said, for nine teams, this is the most exciting time of the year. For seven more, this week is just a week prior to Mad Monday celebrations. For the Warriors, the celebrations have already begun.

Below are 20 thoughts from a ... mixed, Round 26 of NRL action:

1. Let's start positive! Round 27 is set up, almost perfectly. The headline act is obviously the Spoon Bowl, which will see the Tigers and Eels battle it out to avoid finishing last. Meanwhile the Bulldogs and Cowboys are in a straight shootout to host a finals game. The Sharks should lock in a top four spot against Manly, who themselves are playing to host a Final. Then, to wrap up the regular season, the Knights and Dolphins play to see who sneaks into eight spot. Delicious!

2. The above doesn't even mention the biggest rivalry in the competition between the Roosters and Bunnies. Although Souths season is well and truly over, a raft of injuries to the Roosters has seen this game become relevant. The Bunnies fanbase want nothing more (at this point) than to dent their rivals chances of title glory. A loss this weekend would send the Roosters to fourth and see them travel to Melbourne.

3. Ok, negative time. Remember the farcical scenes of the NRL coming out and thumping their chest, promising that any player who stayed down to draw a penalty would be sent for a HIA? Apart from the obvious flaw being that the independent doctor decides who comes off for an assessment, this weekend we saw no less than six times a player stayed down, only to not be sent for a HIA.

4. I really think the head honchos as NRL HQ need to stop being So reactionary. A few players stayed down and used the rules to their advantage, and suddenly the NRL were keen to scream a promise from the rooftops that they literally could never have enforced. I understand fans frustrations.

5. Speaking of frustrations, I'm not at a point where I am just expecting the officials to decide who wins the competition this year. Yesterday in the Roosters/Raiders game we saw two incidents that were exactly the same, within minutes of each other, ruled differently. Todd Smith correctly penalised the Raiders for running James Tedesco off the ball, yet Smith stood there without action as the Raiders were run off the ball, like two sets later.

6. I can't be the only fan who winces in almost every tackle, waiting for that horror bell to be rung and a six again called. I swear referees get paid by the infringement these days.

7. The six again needs to be looked at come the end of the season. I believe referees are throwing their hand up too easily, while players are pushing boundaries knowing that a penalty won't be called. The NRLW doesn't have six agains and the game is so free-flowing. Plus that bell. Oh how I hate that bell!

8. Although Trent Robinson was right to be angry re the tackle that saw Brandon Smith injured, it's a bit rich for a coach to be accusing Elliot Whitehead, who had never previously been charged with a hip drop tackle, of being a serial offender. A certain Roosters forward, who Robinson has championed, is serving a suspension for a tackle made in his first game back from serving a suspension.

9. Ricky Stuart was fined, correctly, for comments indicating a player was a "weak gutted dog". I'm not sure Robinson's comments are that far removed. Be interesting to see if he cops a fine for this.

10. Back to the referees. They seem to be penalising result rather than action. Any time a player is hurt, there's a penalty, regardless of whether or not there's an actual penalty. I'm not sure if it's come from the top or this lot just have no feel for the game.

11. St George Illawarra have been a genuine surprise packet this season. Huge improvers! That said, to have two shots at locking in a Final, only to choke twice ... That is all fans will remember of 2024. What a shame.

12. Speaking of choking, the Sharks again wilted when the lights were bright on Saturday night. With a top four spot on the line, at home, against a side knowing they had Mad Monday booked, they found a way to lose. OK it's probably not going to cost them a top four spot, but they could be sitting second heading into the Final round. Instead now they look headed for Melbourne.

13. No one would be cheering the Sharks loss more than the NRL. I don't think they'd have enjoyed another Sharks home Final. Imagine Cronulla hosting Penrith in front of 12,500 fans? As a Sharks fan that would have been ideal but the NRL have avoided a potential headache.

14. Script writers could not have produced a better swan song for retiring legend Shaun Johnson. He was best on ground against his former team, while his final touch of the ball was to put his winger across for a match winning try. NRL theatre at its very finest!

15. How bout that Dolphins? I should have known better than to doubt Wayne Bennett at the business end of the season. With a Finals spot on the line, the Dolphins took their bitter rivals, the Broncos, apart. Herbie Farnworth has had two of the most dominant performances of the season in recent weeks. Those changes Bennett made pre game were the ultimate risk vs reward. Fair to say he was rewarded!

16. This past Friday night may have been the biggest 6pm game of all time. A record crowd for the time slot enjoyed one heck of a game as Manly and the Dogs battered each other. A mountain of points, some true highlights and a result that set up a potential rematch in Week One of the Finals. Perfect!

17. I'm not sure if anything will come of it but reports leaking re the Tigers and Wests walking away from each other were horribly timed. The Tigers are finally riding some momentum and have a chance to win a meaningful game in the final round, only for that garbage to hit the news cycle. Dead set.

18. Souths, despite talking big in the lead up, absolutely backed down on Latrell Mitchell. I get it, the incident in question was hardly earth shattering, but I really thought Souths were ready to put their foot down. Seems they're not.

19. Both the NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg competitions came down to the final round to decide Finals positions. Meanwhile the NRLW, the Sharks and Tigers aside, is at an absolute log jam. We are blessed in that regard across all four competitions.

20. Despite some negativity, Round 26 produced two all time great moments. Warriors and Sharks players combined to send Shaun Johnson and Dale Finucane out with a wonderful haka. Meanwhile the way fans everywhere got behind Tyrone Munroe was something to behold.