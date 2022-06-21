Cameron Munster has surged back into the lead of the 2022 Zero Tackle NRL MVP race as the count gets set for a week off for the representative round.

A score of 13 out of a possible 20 votes has seen him overtake James Tedesco, who failed to poll a vote from Saturday evening's loss to the Parramatta Eels.

Ben Hunt, Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Edwards all polled votes to make up the top five, with Joseph Tapine scoring another 20.

It means he has now scored a staggering 107 votes out of a possible 120 in the last six weeks, moving all the way to sixth place on the leaderboard after scoring just seven votes in the opening nine rounds.

Jason Taumalolo too continues to rise up, moving to seventh, while Isaah Yeo, Nicho Hynes remain in the top ten. Nathan Cleary rounds it out, making the top ten for the first time this season, although still being 31 votes off the pace.

Big weeks for Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Mitchell Moses, Clint Gutherson and Reuben Garrick also have moved them inside the top 25, while a perfect 20 for Stephen Crichton has him sitting equal 31st alongside Dylan Brown.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

In the upset result of the week, it was the Dragons who led the Rabbitohs 32 points to 0 after just 29 minutes on the back of forward dominance and Ben Hunt brilliance. A score of 18 votes out of a possible 20 has Hunt moving closer to taking the lead of the MVP race, while the Dragons have moved into the top eight on the back of the win.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Blake Lawrie Ben Hunt Ben Hunt Blake Lawrie 4 Ben Hunt Blake Lawrie Blake Lawrie Ben Hunt 3 Cody Ramsey Zac Lomax Zac Lomax Zac Lomax 2 Jack de Belin Cody Ramsey Cody Ramsey Jack de Belin 1 Zac Lomax Mikaele Ravalawa Jack de Belin Cody Ramsey

Manly Sea Eagles vs North Queensland Cowboys

Valentine Holmes managed to steer the Cowboys to a late comeback win over the Manly Sea Eagles, who had dominated the game for the most part after the late withdrawal of Reuben Cotter. Lachlan Croker and Reuben Garrick were among the best for the home side, but couldn't hold onto the lead.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes Lachlan Croker Lachlan Croker 4 Lachlan Croker Lachlan Croker Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes 3 Jason Taumalolo Jason Taumalolo Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick 2 Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick Jason Taumalolo Murray Taulagi 1 Murray Taulagi Murray Taulagi Murray Taulagi Jason Taumalolo

Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

The Melbourne Storm are as tough of a road trip as you'll find anywhere in the NRL, and the Broncos, without Adam Reynolds, were always going to be up against it. They put in an admirable performance to stay in the fight, with Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan leading the way, but it was Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster who ultimately steered the Storm to the two competition points.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes 4 Cameron Munster Justin Olam Cameron Munster Cameron Munster 3 Payne Haas Patrick Carrigan Justin Olam Patrick Carrigan 2 Justin Olam Payne Haas Patrick Carrigan Justin Olam 1 Patrick Carrigan Cameron Munster Payne Haas Payne Haas

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

A dour game on Saturday afternoon in Coffs Harbour saw the Cronulla Sharks manage to pick up the chocolates over the Titans, with Matt Moylan putting in another strong performance during a contract year. Nicho Hynes, Royce Hunt and Sione Katoa were also strong, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was again the standout for the beaten outfit who sit at the bottom of the table.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Matt Moylan Matt Moylan Matt Moylan Matt Moylan 4 Nicho Hynes Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Royce Hunt Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 3 Teig Wilton Royce Hunt Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Teig Wilton 2 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Nicho Hynes Sione Katoa Nicho Hynes 1 Beau Fermor Sione Katoa Nicho Hynes Royce Hunt

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

The Panthers demolished the Warriors on Saturday afternoon, running up 40 points in the final game before the Warriors get to play in Auckland again. Stephen Crichton was the unanimous best on ground, but Nathan Cleary is also starting to find his form and has snuck into the top ten.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton 4 Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary 3 Brian To'o Brian To'o Apisai Koroisau Brian To'o 2 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Brian To'o Apisai Koroisau 1 Apisai Koroisau Isaah Yeo Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards

Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters

The Eels managed to bounce back from their horror loss five days earlier to the Bulldogs with a win which pushed the Roosters out of the top eight. Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo and Shaun Lane split the man of the match honours across our panel of judges, while Joseph Suaalii was the only Rooster to feature.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Clinton Gutherson Junior Paulo Junior Paulo Shaun Lane 4 Shaun Lane Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson 3 Junior Paulo Reagan Campbell-Gillard Joseph Suaalii Joseph Suaalii 2 Joseph Suaalii Joseph Suaalii Shaun Lane Junior Paulo 1 Reagan Campbell-Gillard Shaun Lane Mitchell Moses Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

It was the return of the Faders on Sunday afternoon as the Raiders let an 18 points to 6 lead slip against the Newcastle Knights. They would ultimately hang on to stay within striking distance before a late Hudson Young try got them the two points. Young was among the best performer, but couldn't overthrow unanimous man of the match Joseph Tapine.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine 4 Hudson Young Hudson Young Hudson Young Hudson Young 3 Kalyn Ponga David Klemmer Kalyn Ponga David Klemmer 2 Mitch Barnett Adam Elliott Mitch Barnett Adam Elliott 1 Adam Elliott Kalyn Ponga Adam Elliott Kalyn Ponga

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers

In a battle of two interim coaches, it was Mick Potter and the resurgent Canterbury Bulldogs who emerged victorious in a big way, belting the hapless Tigers. Jake Averillo and Aaron Schoupp were the clear best two on ground, but there were plenty of top performers for Canterbury, particularly in the forwards where they mauled the Tigers.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jake Averillo Aaron Schoupp Aaron Schoupp Jake Averillo 4 Aaron Schoupp Jake Averillo Jake Averillo Aaron Schoupp 3 Max King Paul Vaughan Max King Jacob Kiraz 2 Jacob Kiraz Max King Jacob Kiraz Max King 1 Raymond Faitala-Mariner Josh Addo-Carr Paul Vaughan Paul Vaughan

