Round 4 certainly was an intriguing one. We saw the worst game in competition history, two of the best point-scoring performances of 2022, a former defensively frail team hold out a side with ease, and well the Panthers just keep on winning at home.

Below are 20 thoughts from a round that is tough to sum up.

1. A host of coaches have supposedly stated they don't like the changes to the six-again rule. Unfortunately, we saw a number of blow out games this past weekend the results had little to do with the rules and more to do with a gulf in class. I maintain the game standard this year is much higher than 2021.

2. Sticking with coaches, I'm starting to tire of this "blame the refs" default following a loss. Todd Payton pointed the finger at the officials following his side being blown off the park. It's a deflection tactic and it's got to stop. Your halfback was the worst player on the field and your best player was again sitting on the sideline for far too long. The refereeing is never going to change, control what you can.

3. Trying to get the negative out of the way early - that Thursday night game was an affront to rugby league. Absolutely terrible. The Tigers were heartbroken on the last play but truthfully they didn't deserve to win... No one did. Let's hope we never see a game of that 'quality' again.

4. Anthony Griffin isn't content with ruining the 2022 season, he's taken to ruining the future. Dropping your two young superstars and future of the club after a three-week stint beggars belief. With the greatest respects to Moses Mbye, him playing fullback is not the answer. Jack Bird, who has been brilliant in the second row, was way out of his depth in the halves.

5. A loophole in the challenge rule was exposed on Friday night when Souths gave away a penalty to stop play and enable a challenge. Any player who gives away a deliberate penalty should be sin-binned for a professional foul. Close that loophole real quick.

6. Newcastle fans have every right to be annoyed that their star fullback is spending a lunch with Wayne Bennett to talk a possible move to the Dolphins. Ponga has had a dire start to the 2022 season and was barely sighted against the Sharks. He looks distracted and way less than 100 per cent. The issue is if they put the pressure on Ponga they can force his hand into moving. I'm not convinced that is a terrible outcome.

7. I want Luke Brooks agent to negotiate my next work contract. If reports of him earning over a million dollars next year are true than he's pulled off the greatest heist of all time. Brooks isn't worth a quarter of that.

8. Sticking with the Tigers, there are rumours they are looking to Shane Flanagan to replace the seemingly doomed Michael McGuire. Talk is that Kyle Flanagan will come across in a straight swap for Brooks, will go to the Dogs. The Tigers will have to consume $700,000 of that deal for it to happen. Desperate times I guess.

9. That Bryce Cartwright pass to Mitch Moses last night is likely to be the pass of the season. It's a shame Matt Moylan's magical pass on Friday evening was chalked off or we could have a fun discussion on our hand.

10. Two brilliant games in the NRLW competition sets up an equally brilliant grand final next weekend. For the first time in the competition's history the Broncos won't be lifting the trophy. I cannot speak highly enough of the quality of the expanded competition this season.

11. The Titans best weapon barely troubled the Titans on Thursday night despite 156 run metres. Josh Addo Carr has barely looked like scoring for the Dogs. Jason Taumalolo spends way too many minutes out of the action. I'm no NRL coach but seems like your most attacking weapon should touch the ball early and often!?

12. The Knights and Sharks could still be playing now and the Knights still wouldn't have crossed for a try. That says a lot about both the Sharks incredible resolve in defence as much as it does about the Knights blunt attack. No prizes for guessing what Craig Fitzgibbon drilled most during the off-season.

13. Adam Reynolds should have taken that one-year contract extension at the Bunnies.

14. There were some signs on Saturday from Manly. Scary signs. Daly Cherry-Evans produced a ten out of ten kicking game, including a rare 20/40. Turbo looked a lot like his 2021 self while Josh Aloiai and Martin Taupau battered the Raiders forwards. Manly should just start their season in Round 4 next year.

15. If that alleged Payne Haas/Albert Kelly video is as bad as it looked, this could be a real line in the sand moment for Kevin Walters. Does he stand down his star forward and the man to which the Broncos are about to hand the richest contract in human history? A lot more to come out of this.

16. Canberra have two last gasp wins at home and two blow out losses away from home. They play the Storm next, in the capital. If they let the Storm run out to a lead as they did the Titans, then their perfect home record is as good as gone.

17. The Eels have the form halves of the competition right now. Dylan Brown copped a lot of grief last year for this three try assist 2021 season. He obviously took that criticism personally as he's started 2022 like a house on fire. The show he and Moses put on light night was a joy to behold, for everyone other than Dragons fans.

18. I know it has only been four weeks but who can stop Penrith? Their Round 9 game against the Eels shapes as a monster game, as does the Round 10 fixture against the Storm. Until then I can't see anything but big wins. Fair to say they're not feeling the pressure of becoming the hunted while defending their title.

19. Only the Roosters won away from home this past weekend. Away wins have been four, two and four in Rounds 1 through 3, respectively. Teams are now back at their genuine home crowds with (mainly) uncapped attendance restrictions. Home ground advantage is back!

20. Xavier Coates is just yet another example of Craig Bellamy and Melbourne turning a talented yet raw player into a superstar. He'll waltz back into his Origin jumper this year after a brilliant start to the season. Just a reminder he was dropped from first grade last year in Brisbane.