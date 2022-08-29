Round 24 finally delivered some answers. We now know who will finish with the dreaded wooden spoon, albeit unofficially.

It also asked some massive questions; can the Cowboys beat a top side? Have the Broncos ruined their finals chances? Why do the Sea Eagles even bother turning up?

Below are 20 thoughts from a brilliant weekend of action that was Round 24:

1. I cannot ever remember seeing a side bottle their finals certainties quite like the Brisbane Broncos over the past fortnight. They're now at massive odds to finish in the top eight despite being two wins and 100 for and against points better off than the Raiders two weeks ago. A combined 18-113 score-line, at home, to the Storm and Eels shows they aren't worthy of playing finals.

2. Plenty of Souths fans pointing to the lack of "you should have kept Adam Reynolds" talk now that they've qualified for the finals. Although Souths have certainly overcome the loss of their star half, you can't tell me they're not top four with Reynolds in that side! Brisbane have also gone from a complete rabble to a side who should have played finals. Either side is better with Reynolds pulling the strings.

3. So much will be made about the Coen Hess tackle, sin-bin and one-game suspension. I put it in the same category as the Dale Finucane tackle earlier in the season. Play on. It's an accidental head-clash. Okay, the technique in both tackles was less than stellar but it happens. If they slow it down and show it was shoulder first, then fair enough but everyone is saying head-clash. Ridiculous.

4. Sticking with that incident, how did Campbell Murray escape a HIA? He looked to be out cold. That is so dangerous to allow him back on. Even if, and it's a big if, he passes an assessment, surely that is a category one. Therefore he shouldn't have even needed a HIA to rule him out. That is the biggest incident to come out of that game.

5. I preach it every second week but those who don't watch the NSW Cup games are missing out. The Jets clinched a 20-all draw, and the NSW Cup minor premiership via a penalty goal after the siren on Saturday afternoon. Theatre at its very finest! The Bears needed to win by 40+ to capture third spot. They won by 50. Last day drama!

6. Any talk of the Dragons not re-signing Ben Hunt is laughable. The bloke has kept the Dragons in the top eight race for literal months longer than they deserved to be. That said, any suggestion he wants to tie his contract to the coach are equally laughable. As a player, albeit their best by a long way, it's not up to you to dictate who you want to coach. Once that power is given the players it is mayhem.

7. This is a real bugbear of mine, I fully admit to being bias, but I can't stand this hand to the throat thing. Given the severe throat injuries suffered by Andrew Fifita and Thomas Fleggler, I hated seeing Victor Radley grab at an opposition player's throat on Friday night. Ok, that incident was harmless enough but one time it won't be. Rub it out.

8. If Asu Kepaoa thought he was having a bad week already after being sin binned and suspended for a high shot, it could get worse if the NRL investigates the comments he appeared to make as he left the field.

9. I'd really like to see some more inner sanctum NRL documentaries. That Welcome to Tigertown was an absolute flop but put some cameras in the Dolphin's pre-season training or follow Craig Fitzgibbon and Jason Demetriou into their first finals series and I guarantee it'll be must see viewing.

10. Justice was served this past week as the NRL alerted the Sharks that they could host a final in Week 1, should they finish second. Personally, I can't believe the decision given the state of the Sharks home ground but the fact remains if the Sharks earn the right, they host. Forget the crowd cap, or the difficult getting tickets, the Sharks will play a second finals game, in Sydney, and deserve to host as with every other side. End of discussion.

11. Manly should dead set issue apology letters and merchandise vouchers to members for the garbage they've tossed up over the past month. I get that sides fall away late, and they have their injury worries, but I've never seen a team throw in the towel so obviously before. Des Hasler's future is in serious turmoil. If he can't get this side putting in then he's done.

12. It may have annoyed some (or many) but the Storm breaking up five minor announcements across a day on social media was brilliant thinking. Totally wasted everyone's time but at least people are talking about it. Without going back I couldn't tell you four of the five names announced but on the day it was big news.

13. Brian Kelly's send-off is consistent with other tackles that looked much the same. Can't argue. That tackle is only ever a matter of inches from tragedy.

14. There are reports that Broncos players are upset at receiving a spray from Kevin Walters at full-time during their horror loss on Thursday night. Given the result, I don't know how said players have a foot to stand on, unless a line was crossed in a personal insult, I don't know how I'd feel as a fan hearing my players weren't happy with a cussing out they absolutely deserved.

15. The Bulldogs could still be playing right now and they still wouldn't have worried the Sharks on goal defence. I don't know what has happened to this side over the past few weeks but it seems they have forgotten how to score points.

16. The Jared Waerea-Hargreaves vs Nelson Asofa-Solomona battle on Friday night was equal parts brilliant and horrible. Two massive stars of the game going at it. You knew at least one was sitting down for ten minutes. That said, I still cannot believe players dropping elbows to prone defenders is ignored. As long as you have the ball, it's free rein.

17. The continued carry on from Todd Payten considering the gift the Cowboys were handed against the Tigers ... well I'd be advising him to find other ways to shift attention from losses. Ricky Stuart, for all his coaching achievements, is known for passing the buck and therefore his comments aren't usually taken overly seriously. It's best Payten avoids that.

18. Sticking with the Cowboys; they haven't beaten a current top eight side since Round 11 when they thumped the Storm. Penrith are likely to send a reserve grade outfit this weekend but the Cowboys must get the job done and done well for their own confidence.

19. Jayden Campbell copped a high shot, which was let go despite bunker review. He was then dragged from the field to undergo a HIA. Which is it? It is high or not? This is so frustrating as a fan. Campbell missed the final 15 minutes of the game. Can you imagine if this garbage happens in the grand final?

20. As an unashamed and vocal AJ Brimson fan, yesterday's performance was an absolute joy to watch. The bloke is a genius footballer at his very best. I've long said the Titans need to let him decide his best position and build around him. Self brag as I'm routinely proven wrong within moments of commenting on players.