NRL's biggest spectacle is less than 36 hours away as the competition's two best teams will go head-to-head at Accor Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the clash between the two clubs, Zero Tackle names the best combined 17 of the teams announced on Tuesday. However, when selecting the team, the players can only be chosen for their respective numbers.

For example, one would have to choose between Brian To'o and Xavier Coates for the No.5 jumper rather than having both in their respective team.

The 2024 NRL Grand Final will start at 19:30 (AEST) on Sunday, October 6 at Accor Stadium between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.

Dan Nicholls

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Jack Howarth

4. Paul Alamoti

5. Xavier Coates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Harry Grant

10. Josh King

11. Shawn Blore

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Tyran Wishart

15. Lindsay Smith

16. Liam Henry

17. Alec MacDonald

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Jack Howarth

4. Paul Alamoti

5. Brian To'o

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Harry Grant

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Shawn Blore

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Tyran Wishart

15. Lindsay Smith

16. Liam Henry

17. Alec MacDonald

Scott Pryde

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Izack Tago

4. Nick Meaney

5. Brian To'o

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Harry Grant

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Shawn Blore

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Tyran Wishart

15. Lindsay Smith

16. Liam Henry

17. Alec MacDonald

Sofia Bamonte

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Jack Howarth

4. Paul Alamoti

5. Brian To'o

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Harry Grant

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Shawn Blore

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Tyran Wishart

15. Christian Welch

16. Liam Henry

17. Alec MacDonald

Alexander Stuart

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Jack Howarth

4. Paul Alamoti

5. Xavier Coates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Harry Grant

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Shawn Blore

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Tyran Wishart

15. Lindsay Smith

16. Liam Henry

17. Alec MacDonald