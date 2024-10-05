NRL's biggest spectacle is less than 36 hours away as the competition's two best teams will go head-to-head at Accor Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the clash between the two clubs, Zero Tackle names the best combined 17 of the teams announced on Tuesday. However, when selecting the team, the players can only be chosen for their respective numbers.

For example, one would have to choose between Brian To'o and Xavier Coates for the No.5 jumper rather than having both in their respective team.

The 2024 NRL Grand Final will start at 19:30 (AEST) on Sunday, October 6 at Accor Stadium between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.

Dan Nicholls

1. Dylan Edwards
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Jack Howarth
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Xavier Coates
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. Josh King
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Lindsay Smith
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald

NRL Rd 22 - Panthers v Storm
PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 11: Josh King of the Storm warms up before the round 22 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at BlueBet Stadium on August 11, 2022, in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Jack Howarth
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Brian To'o
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Lindsay Smith
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Moses Leota of the Panthers celebrates after scoring a try during the round four NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Penrith Panthers at 1300SMILES Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Scott Pryde

1. Dylan Edwards
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Izack Tago
4. Nick Meaney
5. Brian To'o
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Lindsay Smith
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald

NRL Rd 24 - Storm v Roosters
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Nick Meaney of the Storm is tackled by Sam Walker of the Roosters during the round 24 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters at AAMI Park on August 26, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Sofia Bamonte

1. Dylan Edwards
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Jack Howarth
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Brian To'o
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Christian Welch
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald

NRL Rd 19 - Panthers v Sharks
PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 23: Liam Martin of the Panthers and Jarome Luai of the Panthers warm up before the round 19 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Cronulla Sharks at BlueBet Stadium on July 23, 2022, in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Alexander Stuart

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Jack Howarth
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Xavier Coates
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Lindsay Smith
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald

Melbourne Storm Training Session
SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - MAY 24: Jack Howarth in action during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on May 24, 2021 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

2 COMMENTS

  1. Have you chosen the best 17 – assuming that each guy is fit and on his game?
    I suspect that in the “real world” where all the players are at least half-busted, some of the “best” are not actually the best available.

    I’d go for Hughes over Cleary. One bad tackle (made or received) and Nathan’s game could be over. Jarrod seems to be more robust, at the moment.

  2. Have you chosen the best 17 – assuming that each guy is fit and on his game?
    I suspect that in the “real world” where all the players are at least half-busted, some of the “best” are not actually the best available.

    I’d go for Hughes over Cleary. One bad tackle (made or received) and Nathan’s game could be over. Jarrod seems to be more robust, at the moment.