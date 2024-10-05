NRL's biggest spectacle is less than 36 hours away as the competition's two best teams will go head-to-head at Accor Stadium on Sunday evening.
Ahead of the clash between the two clubs, Zero Tackle names the best combined 17 of the teams announced on Tuesday. However, when selecting the team, the players can only be chosen for their respective numbers.
For example, one would have to choose between Brian To'o and Xavier Coates for the No.5 jumper rather than having both in their respective team.
The 2024 NRL Grand Final will start at 19:30 (AEST) on Sunday, October 6 at Accor Stadium between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.
Dan Nicholls
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Jack Howarth
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Xavier Coates
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. Josh King
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Lindsay Smith
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. Ryan Papenhuyzen
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Jack Howarth
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Brian To'o
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Lindsay Smith
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald
Scott Pryde
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Izack Tago
4. Nick Meaney
5. Brian To'o
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Lindsay Smith
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald
Sofia Bamonte
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Jack Howarth
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Brian To'o
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Christian Welch
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald
Alexander Stuart
1. Ryan Papenhuyzen
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Jack Howarth
4. Paul Alamoti
5. Xavier Coates
6. Cameron Munster
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Harry Grant
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Shawn Blore
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Lindsay Smith
16. Liam Henry
17. Alec MacDonald
Have you chosen the best 17 – assuming that each guy is fit and on his game?
I suspect that in the “real world” where all the players are at least half-busted, some of the “best” are not actually the best available.
I’d go for Hughes over Cleary. One bad tackle (made or received) and Nathan’s game could be over. Jarrod seems to be more robust, at the moment.
