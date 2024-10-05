The 2024 NRL Grand Final is here, with the Melbourne Storm to clash with the Penrith Panthers for the right to be crowned premiers.
Grand final day will also feature the NRLW decider and State Championship match.
During the week, we asked our team of writers at Zero Tackle who was going to win, who will take out the Clive Churchill Medal and a whole heap more.
Here are the predictions.
Sofia Bamonte
Winner: Melbourne Storm
Margin: 2
First try: Brian To'o
Clive Churchill: Jahrome Hughes
Monday's headline: Storm surge to shatter Panthers' four-peat dreams
State championship result: Newtown Jets
NRLW result: Cronulla Sharks
Ethan Lee Chalk
Winner: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 2
First try: Liam Martin
Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary
Monday's headline: Panthers claim fourth title in a row
State championship result: Newtown Jets
NRLW result: Sydney Roosters
Dan Nichols
Winner: Melbourne Storm
Margin: 4
First try: Will Warbrick
Clive Churchill: Jahrome Hughes
Monday's headline: Jahrome Hughes caps perfect season with premiership
State championship result: Newtown Jets by 10
NRLW result: Cronulla Sharks NRLW by 4
Scott Pryde
Winner: Penrith Panthers
Margin: 6
First try: Jarome Luai
Clive Churchill: James Fisher-Harris
Monday's headline: Make it four: Cleary's shoulder holds as Panthers make history
State championship result: Newtown Jets
NRLW result: Sydney Roosters NRLW
Alexander Stuart
Winner: Melbourne Storm
Margin: 13
First try: Will Warbrick
Clive Churchill: Harry Grant
Monday's headline: Penrith dynasty ended where it began
State championship result: Newtown Jets
NRLW result: Sydney Roosters NRLW