The 2024 NRL Grand Final is here, with the Melbourne Storm to clash with the Penrith Panthers for the right to be crowned premiers.

Grand final day will also feature the NRLW decider and State Championship match.

During the week, we asked our team of writers at Zero Tackle who was going to win, who will take out the Clive Churchill Medal and a whole heap more.

Here are the predictions.

Sofia Bamonte

Winner: Melbourne Storm

Margin: 2

First try: Brian To'o

Clive Churchill: Jahrome Hughes

Monday's headline: Storm surge to shatter Panthers' four-peat dreams

State championship result: Newtown Jets

NRLW result: Cronulla Sharks

Ethan Lee Chalk

Winner: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 2

First try: Liam Martin

Clive Churchill: Nathan Cleary

Monday's headline: Panthers claim fourth title in a row

State championship result: Newtown Jets

NRLW result: Sydney Roosters

Dan Nichols

Winner: Melbourne Storm

Margin: 4

First try: Will Warbrick

Clive Churchill: Jahrome Hughes

Monday's headline: Jahrome Hughes caps perfect season with premiership

State championship result: Newtown Jets by 10

NRLW result: Cronulla Sharks NRLW by 4

Scott Pryde

Winner: Penrith Panthers

Margin: 6

First try: Jarome Luai

Clive Churchill: James Fisher-Harris

Monday's headline: Make it four: Cleary's shoulder holds as Panthers make history

State championship result: Newtown Jets

NRLW result: Sydney Roosters NRLW

Alexander Stuart

Winner: Melbourne Storm

Margin: 13

First try: Will Warbrick

Clive Churchill: Harry Grant

Monday's headline: Penrith dynasty ended where it began

State championship result: Newtown Jets

NRLW result: Sydney Roosters NRLW