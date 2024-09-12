The 2024 NRL finals are set to get underway on Friday night, with eight teams left in the running for this year's premiership.
The Penrith Panthers will be looking to make it four straight premierships, but come into the finals as potential outsiders against minor premiers the Melbourne Storm.
The Sydney Roosters head into September having lost a number of players through injury, while the Cronulla Sharks round out the top four.
The North Queensland Cowboys, Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights are also in the top eight, with the four teams looking to break a streak of teams from outside the top four not being able to win the competition.
In the lead up to the finals, Zero Tackle posed a series of questions to our team. Here were their answers.
Matt Clements
Premiers: Melbourne Storm
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Player of the finals: Jahrome Hughes
Biggest surprise: Bulldogs knocked out first round in blowout loss to Sea Eagles
Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Cronulla Sharks
Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: Manly Sea Eagles
Mitch Keating
Premiers: Melbourne Storm
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Player of the finals: Jahrome Hughes
Biggest surprise: Cowboys come close to grand final spot
Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Yes (Sydney Roosters)
Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: North Queensland Cowboys
Ethan Lee Chalk
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Sydney Roosters
Player of the finals: Jarome Luai
Biggest surprise: Melbourne Storm get swept in back-to-back matches
Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Yes
Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: Canterbury Bulldogs
Dan Nichols
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Melbourne Storm
Player of the finals: Dylan Edwards
Biggest surprise: North Queensland Cowboys
Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Potentially the Cronulla Sharks
Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: North Queensland Cowboys
Scott Pryde
Premiers: Melbourne Storm
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Player of the finals: Ryan Papenhuyzen
Biggest surprise: Roosters push Storm all the way in a preliminary final
Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: No
Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: Manly Sea Eagles
Alexander Stuart
Premiers: Melbourne Storm
Runners-up: Sydney Roosters
Player of the finals: James Tedesco
Biggest surprise: Knights defeat Cowboys Week 1
Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Penrith Panthers
Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: Manly Sea Eagles