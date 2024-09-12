The 2024 NRL finals are set to get underway on Friday night, with eight teams left in the running for this year's premiership.

The Penrith Panthers will be looking to make it four straight premierships, but come into the finals as potential outsiders against minor premiers the Melbourne Storm.

The Sydney Roosters head into September having lost a number of players through injury, while the Cronulla Sharks round out the top four.

The North Queensland Cowboys, Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights are also in the top eight, with the four teams looking to break a streak of teams from outside the top four not being able to win the competition.

In the lead up to the finals, Zero Tackle posed a series of questions to our team. Here were their answers.

Matt Clements

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Player of the finals: Jahrome Hughes

Biggest surprise: Bulldogs knocked out first round in blowout loss to Sea Eagles

Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Cronulla Sharks

Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: Manly Sea Eagles

Mitch Keating

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Player of the finals: Jahrome Hughes

Biggest surprise: Cowboys come close to grand final spot

Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Yes (Sydney Roosters)

Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: North Queensland Cowboys

Ethan Lee Chalk

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters

Player of the finals: Jarome Luai

Biggest surprise: Melbourne Storm get swept in back-to-back matches

Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Yes

Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: Canterbury Bulldogs

Dan Nichols

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Melbourne Storm

Player of the finals: Dylan Edwards

Biggest surprise: North Queensland Cowboys

Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Potentially the Cronulla Sharks

Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: North Queensland Cowboys

Scott Pryde

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Player of the finals: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Biggest surprise: Roosters push Storm all the way in a preliminary final

Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: No

Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: Manly Sea Eagles

Alexander Stuart

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters

Player of the finals: James Tedesco

Biggest surprise: Knights defeat Cowboys Week 1

Will any top four teams go out in straight sets?: Penrith Panthers

Most likely 5th-8th place team to win: Manly Sea Eagles