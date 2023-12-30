Who kicked the first field goal of the 2023 NRL season?
Which two teams opened the 2023 NRL season?
Who did the Dolphins beat in their first-ever NRL game?
Who scored the first try of the elimination final played between the Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders?
Who scored the Dolphins first ever try?
Which team conceded the most points in 2023?
Who was the first player to be sent off in 2023?
Which team had the largest win during magic round?
What was the score in State of Origin Game 1?
Who did Anthony Griffin coach his final game against before being sacked by the Dragons?
Jarrod Croker confirmed he would retire at the end of 2023. How many NRL games did he play?
Who won the Wally Lewis Medal for State of Origin player of the series?
Who played the final game of the regular season?
How many Broncos players made the Dally M team of the year?
Including finals, who made the most try assists in 2023?
What was the largest amount of points scored by a team in a single game in 2023?
Who was awarded the try of the year at the Dally M Medal ceremony?
What was the score in the first derby between the Dolphins and Broncos?
Who scored the final try in the Dolphins thrilling 26-point comeback against the Titans during Round 8?
Under NRL rules, players off-contract at the end of the following season may negotiate and sign with rival clubs from November 1 the previous year. Following November 1, 2022, who was the first player to sign with a rival club for 2024?
Who scored the match-winning try for the Canterbury Bulldogs against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 12?
Which four teams played in Perth during Round 23?
Including finals, who made the most tackles in 2023?
On Anzac Day, who kicked the winning field goal for the Sydney Roosters in a thrilling 27-26 victory over the St George Illawarra Dragons?
Who was the only club to defeat both the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos in 2023?
Who kicked the winning field goal for the Parramatta Eels against the Penrith Panthers in Round 4?
Who was awarded tackle of the year at the 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony?
Including finals, who ran for the most metres in 2023?
Who won the RLPA Players' Champion award for 2023?
2023 NRL MEGA QUIZ: How well do you remember the year that was?
