Although the Wests Tigers endured a tough week on the park, losing to the Titans on the literal last play of the game, off the field they continue to shine.

It was announced on Monday that the club have surpassed 20,000 members; a huge milestone for any club, let alone a club so devoid of recent success.

We've all heard the term 'fair weather fan'. I'm sure we've all even perhaps been guilty of committing the ultimate fan-sin, but that is something you cannot label upon those 20,000 members.

I'll just jump in before one, or more, make the joke in the comments - yeah but they have two clubs so of course they'll have a bigger membership base. Classic and witty.

Seriously though, if you'd asked me in the pre-season which Sydney clubs would top the 20,000 member mark by the first week of April, I wouldn't have even considered the Tigers.

Throw in the fact that they're winless across the opening month, and since the 14th of August, 2021 and there is no possible way you would have convinced me of this figure.

Yet here we are. 20,000 members! 20,000 Tigers fans willing to put their money where their mouth is despite entering the season as equal Wooden Spoon favourites.

First of all, I want to congratulate all of those fans who took up membership. It's not a small investment for ticketed members. I'm sure there are plenty of fans of clubs out there who can more than spare the $50 online memberships offered yet simply couldn't be bothered.

The fact that the Tigers have encouraged and convinced 20,000 people to sign up should be commended and applauded.

Those 20,000 members deserve far more than what the club is delivering on the field, and membership wise aside, off it also.

Modern day media is like a record played on loop. Referee errors, penalties, players being filmed doing stupid things, and hit pieces directed at the Wests Tigers.

If Michael McGuire had begun his tenure as Tigers coach with a long, full head of hair, I guarantee you he would have lost it by now.

I genuinely hope that man cancelled all written or online subscriptions to anything news or sport-related. Otherwise, he couldn't go a single day without having someone comment on his job.

Yes, I realise the irony of that statement here but everyone knows the quick fix to every single rugby league related problem is to sack the coach.

It's worked so well for the Bulldogs recently!

Truthfully I have been very guilty of pushing the "Brooks need to leave to the benefit of all parties" line over the past two and a bit seasons. I stand here today holding up that very sign again.

Tigers fans nearly spat out their overpriced lattes at reports of Luke Brooks earning over a million dollars in 2023. If that figure is even in the ballpark.. oh my!

The Tigers committed to Brooks when the famed "Big Four" were off-contract. They lost James Tedesco, Aaron Woods and Mitchell Moses. Brooks was the one who showed loyalty and was handsomely rewarded as such.

I genuinely believe they are sticking by Brooks to save face over that announcement.

"He was the one we wanted" was plastered all over anything orange and black. Brooks was the future.

To be fair he did reward them with a Dally M halfback of the year award. Best halfback in the NRL, officially. Hasn't seen his side into a single finals series throughout the duration of his entire career mind you.

Not for a second am I suggesting Brooks take all the blame. Quite the contrary actually.

If reports are to be believed, he went to the Tigers brass and requested a release to Newcastle. He realised a new beginning was needed for both himself and his beloved club.

I don't claim to know how true those reports are but if I'm on the Tigers board I am jumping at the opportunity. Not only does it present you with a fresh start but also the get-out clause of allowing a player to leave on compassionate grounds. Yet they stood firm and now carry a million-dollar weight into 2023.

To the club's credit they did attempt to overhaul the coaching set-up by appointing the last man to deliver success for them in Tim Sheens.

The same Tim Sheens who was sacked, largely I believe for being too old school. However many years later and those 20,000 + members are meant to believe he's the answer?

This is a club who routinely makes the same error over and over... and over... and over.

Overpriced signings of aging players. James Tamou and Tyrone Peachey look like names who unfortunately join the likes of Russell Packer, Josh Reynolds and Moses Mbye who were paid massive overs to play bit part roles.

To their credit they have made two tremendous signings for 2023 in Isaiah Papali'i and Apisai Koroisau.

Hopefully for Tigers fans both Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart live up to expectation and join the two aforementioned players as the new "big four".

No team should ever go a decade without playing finals footy.

I fully understand that a rebuild can take time. Its not always going to go to plan but ten years is way too long.

I'd argue that three seasons is enough to implement a cultural change and overhaul the roster to at least set the path for future success. Anything over five is just taking the almighty mick!

The Tigers have 20,000+ paid members begging the club to succeed. Their loyalty deserves success.

I hope it comes in 2023 and beyond because it certainly won't this year.