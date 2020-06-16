1. It sure didn’t take long for games to tighten back up despite the hysteria of rule changes. You’re going to get games, or even rounds, where scores are lop sided. It happens. Everyone has adjusted now, as we knew that would.

2. After the first five weeks, the Sharks would be (by far) the most disappointed with their start. They were NSW Cup standard on Sunday afternoon and conceded a boat load of tries to a team who had literally forgotten how to find the line.

3. I was mocked .. MOCKED!!! for suggesting that the Eels could win the Premiership this season. I’m going to enjoy it while it lasts but they sit atop the table as the only undefeated side to date. HA!

4. I genuinely think the Tigers were on top on Saturday evening until Russel Packer came on. I hate singling out individual players but his two moments of madness completely turned the game against his side. Not the return he wanted. He’ll miss the next two games now also due to suspension.

5. The fact we’re discussing possibly medically retiring players who played as soon as this previous weekend probably suggests the guidelines need a tweak.

6. I’m a fan of Alex Glenn but I can’t believe talks that he’s going to be named in the centres for the Broncos this weekend. Can you imagine if it’s Glenn vs Bradman Best? Yikes.

7. Remember when a trip was an automatic send off? Now it’s a penalty and a $700 fine. Don’t get me wrong, Corey Norman’s trip this weekend in no way warranted a send off but it’s funny how much that has changed.

8. It’s funny how every player, after one or two games, is the “next Origin star”. Bradman Best has started his career brilliantly but to think he’ll top Tommy Turbo and Jack Wighton for a spot in the Blues centres this year seems unlikely.

9. I think that experienced signings are the most underrated commodities in the game. The Sharks added two to a very young backline this week while the Titans have added Corey Thompson. Good pick ups. They’re not there to change the world, simply to do a job when called upon.

10. In this week’s “a week is a long time in Rugby League” the Broncos looked like a shell of a football side against the Roosters yet pushed Manly all the way. They looked a legit different outfit. Small personnel changes and an adjustment in attitude can achieve so much.

11. 2020 is the craziest year of all time. When else have we seen two games shifted on such short notice?

12. It was good to see some fans back in the stadiums this weekend. Although I’ve gotten use to the artificial crowds, it was good to hear genuine emotion. I even heard a few chants over the weekend.

13. The Eels comeback win on Friday night was far from their best performance this year but it may have been their most important. A sign of a good side is when they can be outplayed for periods yet still win. Good signs.

14. Perhaps Latrell Mitchell is a fullback after all.

15. If you want to know why it’s so important not to let your head go down after an early error, look no further than Peta Hiku’s game on Friday evening. A howler and a hatty. Has a nice ring to it.

16. I love Monday Night footy! The time-slot was always a favourite, when the Sharks weren’t playing. It was awful for attending games but great fun for TV.

17. I thought Bryce Cartwright looked really good on Saturday. It was fun to watch as I remember back to when he was the next big thing. Hopefully he can finally realise his undoubted potential.

18. Ben Hunt is a 9. Cam McInnes is a 13. There, Dragons issues fixed. Who knew it was that easy?

19. A little off topic but there is no Michael Jordan of the NRL. There is no “Last Dance”. If you’re looking for good stories look no further than the 2015 and 2016 Grand Finals. Two underdogs beat traditional heavyweights to end title droughts. Sign me up!

20. Coaches have shown over the past few weeks that dropping starters or big name players to the bench can light a fire. I’d be shocked if we don’t start seeing that more.