1. The Panthers have now set a new club win streak after their ninth victory in a row. They play the Sharks this Friday night to record a tenth straight win. Who was the last team to set a club record win streak? The Sharks, in 2016 where they also went on to win the Premiership. Are the Panthers on track to complete the same double?

2. That Roosters loss had been on the cards for a few weeks now. I just hope dropping Kyle Flanagan doesn’t have a negative effect on his confidence because he’ll be recalled this weekend and now shapes as the club’s most important half heading into the finals.

3. The big topic over the weekend was of course the alleged bite by Kevin Proctor on Shaun Johnson. Bite or not, anyone blaming Shaun Johnson for this situation needs to exit stage left. He pulled his arm away and looked on with a “what the?” expression. He refused to confirm a bite on field, he spoke of nothing but respect for Proctor post match despite some awful interview questions and has refused to testify against him at the judiciary.

4. I was at the game on Saturday and from 60 metres away I couldn’t tell whether or not there was a bite. You know who did have multiple HD angles though? The bunker, who made the decision. Again, ‘fans’ were quick to blame Henry Perenara. I think a few deep breathes are required by a portion of the fan base.

5. The Raiders are quietly putting together a nice run. A few weeks ago I wrote any side out of the then (and current) top four off. I’m not so sure now despite the absence of Hodgson. They were dire early on Saturday night but came through in a big way. Interesting. Keep an eye on the Green Machine.

6. That Newcastle/Manly game on Sunday afternoon was an absolute cracker. It had so many turns! That try to Cade Cust may have been one of the greatest tries of all time. What an incredible set of brilliant moments leading to the four pointer.

7. Although 90% of social media has hardly commented, expect a 90 minute Sonny Bill Williams promo before he runs on for the Chooks either this weekend or next. YAWN! Hopefully they don’t do the voice over/slow motion run on cringe double from last time he returned to the game.

8. Kieran Foran must have the worst luck of anyone, almost ever. If he stays on the field on Sunday afternoon then the Dogs win that game. The same thing happened a few weeks back when the Dogs lost the Dragons. His lack of luck with injuries has cost the Dogs at least four, possibly six, competition points.

9. How good was the goal kicking by supposed ‘back up’ kickers this weekend? Ryan Papenhuyzen struck them beautifully while Matt Moylan looked as though he couldn’t miss for the Sharks.

10. The Eels have massive issues with use of their bench. Whereas teams like the Storm and Sharks use their bench for benefit, Brad Arthur 50 metres and 21 combined metres out of two of his bench players this weekend. Last week he got 80 from 30 minutes. Over reliance on the starters?

11. King Gutho keeps going from strength to strength in 2020. He ran for the most metres in a single game this past Friday despite his teams loss. It’s incredible to think that he probably has at least three, maybe four/five NSW fullbacks ahead of him for Origin. We’re spoilt.

12. Siosifa Talakai may be the most improved player in the competition. I couldn’t name him in last week’s Top 10 due to him having no NRL form to compare to but he has quickly become the Sharks go to in many circumstances. Shows just how hard work can pay off despite set backs. Toby Rudolf is another reaping the benefits of never giving up. Inspirational stuff. That dance too!

13. Ryan Hall looks done as an NRL footballer after being left out for another rookie despite his team screaming out for experience. What a shame. He was an absolute beast in the Super League and if he come across pre injury he would have been a monster at NRL level also.

14. That comparison of Ponga to Michael Jordan was textbook over excited hyperbole. The internet sure did not miss it either. I’m a big fan of Ponga but comparisons to the greatest player of all time in another sport are a big much.

15. Anyone doubting the Storm’s Premiership credentials only needs to look at the fact that the Storm’s third best number nine would start for eight other NRL sides.

16. It was great to see the very same players who supposedly helped oust Paul McGregor from his role, celebrate with him on Friday night and pat him on the back. Such such fun. Also loved those stories about Cam McInnes being given his first NRL jumper by Mary, after giving Mary his jersey on Friday night … as if McInnes didn’t debut for Souths years earlier.

17. Newcastle players have already started with the old “we’ve not qualified for finals yet” rhetoric. Good game plan despite the fact the Knights looks finals bound in a big way. It’s been a slow and, at times painful, build for Knights fans but this side is looking the goods.

18. Luke Brooks has been pretty poor for the Tigers in 2020 but hopefully his match-winning moment over the weekend kick starts the form we know he is capable of. He has a halfback of the year trophy in his pool room. The Tigers need that version of Brooks.

19. The Bulldogs have secured a good one in Nick Cotric. If he can play centre as well as he can on the wing then they have the first piece of their rebuilding puzzle.

20. Mal Meninga’s “feared for his life” defence of Proctor and Gordon Tallis’s “I would have bitten him harder” comment are why former NRL players don’t make for the best soundbites or quotes. I can understand two Titans guys defending their player but these were two outrageous comments to say the least.