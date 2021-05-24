1. I didn’t enjoy seeing Jack Bird so upset in the post match, it was very hard to watch, but I also loved the emotion. I would much rather see a player upset after a tight loss to a local rival than the high fives and Instagram stories full of dancing. Props to Bird. Anyone having a go at him best look at themselves.

2. A full strength Storm side aside, no one right now is anywhere near the level of the Penrith Panthers. They are playing the fastest brand of football I have ever seen. The only thing I can see stopping them is a horror Origin period. Their squad is so deep I wouldn’t be shocked if they go unscathed through that period also.

3. Origin Watch will be out later in the week, however (Spoiler Alert) there is no way Brad Fittler can pick Jack Wighton or Cody Walker over Jarome Luai. The gap in form is as contrast as you’re ever going to find. Luai is running hot on every single cylinder right now.

4. If Matt Burton was eligible for QLD he would be picked in the centres despite being played out of position for Penrith. He is SO good at this Rugby League thing. Gagai would be the first centre picked but Burton would 100% be there. I wouldn’t be shocked if we see him in the NSW set up in a season or two.

5. As a Sharks fan I feel as though I owe the Rugby League fanbase an apology for that pure horror show on Friday night. That Sharks/Dragons game was the exact reason that the NRL have to put any thoughts of expansion on the back burner. We just don’t have the player depth to put on nine games of competitive, watchable Rugby League every week.

6. Never EVER thought I’d say this … but I have the tiniest of soft spots for the Manly Sea Eagles. How can a League fan not, in some way, enjoy the Turbo, DCE, Saab and Reuben Garrick show? That Sunday afternoon clash was pure theatre. Loved it.

7. With the greatest of respects to Ben Hunt and the other players who have been vocal in regards to the new rule interpretations, there’s an element of saving players from themselves here. I’m not 100% sold on the way the game is being refereed but every time there’s a change there’s initial resistance.

8. It was great to see young Joseph Suaalii finally debut in the top grade. He had a more than solid game and has a monster future ahead of him. I absolutely hated the almost 24/7 media coverage though. Let’s remember this kid is 17.

9. Honesty time. Who here had Albert Kelly outplaying Sam Walker on Saturday evening? I love Rugby League so much. How good is a massive upset?

10. There are a few players who are a little too easy to ‘annoy’ until they’re off their game. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was too busy trying to rough up Broncos players to focus and was caught out on a few occasions. Brilliant from Tevita Pangai Jr who now has one-on-one victories against JWH and David Fifita because he riled them up.

11. We’re all quick to jump on the referees however I want to single out Grant Atkins for an incredible performance this weekend. The way he used common sense to referee that game on Sunday afternoon is a blueprint how the game should be officiated. Brilliant.

12. Newcastle are one of the most awful sides in the competition right now. The fans are off side and there’s a very negative feel around the club right now. The brass have a solution though. Signing the universally unpopular Matt Lodge. Yikes.

13. Does Josh Hannay know you can use all four members of the interchange bench? Two weeks in a row he has failed to use a player. In the faster, fatigue-plagued era of the game! I just don’t get it. Meanwhile Franklin Pele is bodying players in NSW Cup and can’t get a five minute run?

14. Are Canberra a spent force? Easy enough to rule them out of the title race, however can they still make the eight? The talent is there but they look devoid of ideas. Time for Ricky Stuart to well and truly earn his money.

15. Anyone looking for casual work? The Match Review Committee will be looking for extra help over the coming weeks. Victor Radley’s wrap sheet alone will take the better part of a day to sort through.

16. With the Bulldogs a ridiculous $20+ in the head-to-head next week against the Panthers, is now a chance for Penrith to potentially rest players? They probably don’t need to but with Origin coming up, is allowing the likes of Cleary appealing?

17. Reece Walsh is a freak. Pure and simple freak. Players of his age and lack of experience should not be able to do the things that he can. The Warriors will miss RTS but wow they’ve found a fair replacement.

18. David Fifita vs Chad Townsend could be the biggest NRL mismatch of all time this upcoming Sunday afternoon.

19. Just a quick stat. Brian To’o has 300 more post contact metres than any other player after 11 rounds. He is a machine! 300+ metres!

20. I hate to continue on the Panthers but they’re 11 rounds in and are yet to concede 100 points. Manly scored 16 points against them in Penrith’s “worst” defensive effort. I can’t believe these stats