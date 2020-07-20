1. Another coach pays the price for below par performances by star players. Sacking the coach is too easy a scapegoat. Green leaves – what changes for the Cowboys? Don’t forget Michael Morgan has barely been spotted and Val Holmes, their huge off-season signing, has been well below par. Harsh call for a guy who delivered a premiership recently.

2. That Broncos “effort” from Friday night is the worst in memory. The Sharks copped 50+ last week, however would have trounced that Brisbane team on Friday. Yuck.

3. Shaun Johnson did not poll any Dally M points on Sunday afternoon despite clearly being in the top two players on the field. The Dally M Award has been reduced to a source of laughter across social media over the past few weeks. Aaron Woods was good but to say he was better than Johnson, Rudolf, Katoa and Ronaldo is pretty laughable. The Grant vs Gutho story line is good fun though.

4. Unless there’s an injury, “resting” players in the middle of the season is ridiculous. Blake Ferguson was supposedly rested despite not scoring a try in 2020 and the Eels lost. Not suggesting he would have made the difference, but it certainly didn’t help that he was left out.

5. Matt Burton is supposedly being looked at by a number of clubs. This is the kind of signing that the Dogs need. He has NRL experience and has shown great promise and won’t break the bank. The Dogs can offer him the starting 7 jumper for the duration of his contract. Absolute no brainer.

6. I love a good rugby league upset. That Raiders win over the Roosters was absolutely incredible, although there’s no way Canberra should ever have been out over $3. However, arguably a bigger upset was Manly’s win over the high flying Eels – no one saw that coming!

7. I’m not sure Corey Harawira-Naera is really in a position to bag on his club for not defending him tooth and nail against NRL de-registration. If he hopes to turn this around he needs to take ownership, admit he made an error in judgement and knuckle down for the Dogs as soon as he’s allowed to return. This incident should not define his career if he doesn’t let it.

8. Brad Fittler is going to have to name a 60-man squad to include all of the “Origin players” the media obsess over. Bradman Best is having a wow of a season, Ramien looks good, as does Lomax, but I doubt any will displace Turbo or Wighton for an Origin centre spot just yet.

9. Rumours of the Walker brothers taking over in New Zealand excite me greatly. Anyone who saw what Ipswich produced during their reign would surely know we’re in for some fun if they’re named coaches. I’d give anything to see them get a gig … just not at my club.

10. Souths are probably the one team who have really disappointed me this year. Their first half against the Knights was deplorable. They’ve lost all of their intimidation. With Roberts being injured, surely it’s time for Latrell to return to the centres (when he’s available) to spark the side?

11. How professional were the Storm on Friday evening? They deadset battered the Titans without any sort of fuss. Eight line breaks to none, almost 800 more running metres. They held the Titans average set distance to 26.8 metres. 26.8 metres! That’s insanity!

12. Thursday night’s game was brilliant and had everyone talking. Shockingly, there were multiple threads of people calling out Boyd Cordner. Boyd Cordner!!! Harsh judges in the Thursday night crowd, yikes.

13. I’m not sure which try will win Try of the Year but it’ll likely be one scored by Sione Katoa. Sexy is the right word to describe the electric winger’s finishing ability.

14. I know it will be different to Tigers fans, but who cares what Ryan Matterson supposedly said on his way out of the club? Be lucky you didn’t cop the very public Blake Ferguson “you’ll never win a premiership” routine. Worth noting that the Sharks won a title before Fergo, that should be the Tigers aim also.

15. That second half from Nathan Cleary on Sunday afternoon was pure class. His form, combined with an injury to Mitch Moses probably has the Panthers number 7 the odds on favourite to partner Luke Keary come Origin time. Pearce was arguably his side’s best too. I’m loving this four-way battle.

16. I know it mattered little as the Sharks actually scored off the next play. But the no try ruling on Royce Hunt was the howler to end all howlers. He clearly fell on the line and scored but there was absolutely nothing from the officials. Lucky the scoreline had blown out of this would have been huge news. Shame for the big man though.

17. There are few better rugby league stories than NRL debuts. We’ve seen some beauties from youngsters over the past few weeks but Andrew Davey’s debut at 28 is a brilliant story. Great stuff.

18. I miss NSW Cup so very, very much. Nothing like watching the Jets go round to whet the appetite for first grade.

19. The Warriors really need to make full use of the loan system given that they’re going to lose both starting wingers after this weekend. Aaron Gray is currently unsigned though. Look for young Shark Jackson Ferris to potentially fill a wing position. Hopefully he’s not the only one to land at the Warriors.

20. Five out of eight games this weekend were close games with four genuine thrillers. Not a bad round of footy that!