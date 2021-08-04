Just when you thought it couldn't get any stranger for Rugby League the QLD Government said "wait just a minute there". In the end we enjoyed a full round of NRL action and, as with every week, it threw up a mountain of talking points.

1. It doesn't matter where you fall on the Peter V'landys rule crackdown argument, you have to admit he knows how to get the job done. On Saturday afternoon we faced the very real chance that we'd seen our last of the game for at least a few days. Luckily it was just the one... Still too long.

2. Tom Trbojevic is the best player I have ever seen at picking out the lazy defender. He was pretty good in the first half against the Sharks but the second Siosifa Talakai tired out wide, he tore that Sharks edge to shreds. He did it to Kurt Capewell in Origin. Don't ever allow a player to be even a step off the pace against Turbo.

3. Initially I loved the Will Chambers running out of the line and levelling Dylan Walker. Few deserve the attention quite like the Manly individual, however the way he went on with it and became distracted at 30 down was ridiculous. Josh Hannay was right to hook him. He was wrong to name him this weekend.

4. The Titans are the real deal. Been saying it for many, many months. Was worried until recently they were going to make me look silly. Titans, I don't need the help but thank you for finally coming through. They'll do some damage in the next month.

5. Absolutely broken to hear the NSW Cup will again fail to finish its season. Two seasons (record-wise) lost to the horrible situation. It's a real shame as we would have seen some future stars named in the next few weeks only to miss out due to being underdone. Fingers crossed for 2022.

6. I hate to single out one player but I ask you... What does every side in the top six have that Penrith sorely lacks? I'll give you one guess.

7. The Broncos have looked a completely different side since the return of Kotoni Staggs. Unfortunately another injury will further disrupt his return but he and Adam Reynolds are going to form a ripper of a halves combo next year.

8. I fear I may have written the Knights off too soon ...

9. I made a joke re throwing some Rugby League players in to help the Men's Rugby Sevens team win gold. Of course I jest, players just can't code hop and expect instant success but can you imagine names like Addo-Carr, Saab, Fifita, Ponga and Turbo playing in space. Phwoar!

10. Penrith fans complaining re the Storm beating up on a below strength side, the Storm haven't had a plethora of their stars all season. Just take the loss and enjoy your run to the Grand Final. Can not wait for that clash at full strength.

11. The Dragons have been inside the Top eight since Round 2 but haven't deserved to be in finals contention for well over a month. I drew a line through them on Rugby League Outlaws and I'm double under-lining it right now.

12. Anyone picking on the standard of the NRL refereeing (as much as they deserve it sometimes) best look to the standard of Olympic officiating. Yuk! Almost makes me miss Henry, Sutton and co.

13. I don't want to encourage betting but if you're going to throw a $5'er on, back three backline members of any team against the Bulldogs. I hope those new recruits can tackle.

14. A few weeks ago it was rumoured that 'multiple' clubs were in for Luke Brooks in the hope that a new environment would allow him the opportunity to realise his potential. I would guess that those options have dwindled. I went from, as a Sharks fan, being indifferent, to outright not wanting him at my club.

15. Sorry Tigers fans but it's dig time. A near fully fit squad against a Warriors side forced to naming an out of favour centre to play in the second row just to make numbers, lost! With their season on the line. After being 10-0 up? I don't believe sacking Michael Maguire is the answer. Unfortunately, I don't think he knows what the answer is either.

16. Did anyone else miss Monday night footy? Dare say it might be a little bit more popular than the Thursday night or early Friday timeslot. The only flaw was that fans didn't attend the game. Well, given we may not see fans for a while... Perhaps?

17. The Roosters may be the best club in the NRL. Hear me out. They have lost their most experienced players one after the other all season and are now being run around by a rookie halfback. They're going to go right down to the wire in the top four chase. No other club, expect perhaps the Storm, could overcome such ridiculous circumstances.

18. I don't know if throwing a million dollars a season at Joseph Manu will fix the Warriors issues. Would give them a star fullback though. If only they didn't have one already. Move Walsh into the halves now if that's the plan.

19. The Bulldogs need to stop picking Kyle Flanagan. Three times they've dropped him now. Any hope the kid had for having any confidence next season is repeatedly being cut up. For the record young Flanagan has been pretty dire but name one Bulldogs player who hasn't. Weak coaching.

20. Cody Walker has 27 try assists and 34 line breaks. Tommy Turbo is Tommy Turbo. One of these players will miss out on the Dally M medal this year. Hardly seems fair.