1. Nathan Cleary is now the premier player in the competition. I love James Tedesco but the torch has officially been passed. Cleary still needs to secure a Premiership to lock in his crown but as it stands, Cleary is the man.

2. There were two close games across this past weekend. The Sharks/Bunnies game probably looked closer than it should have been due to a last-play Sharks try. Before anyone blows up, most people tipped six blow outs based on the schedule. Fair to say that there’s four/five teams … and the rest. Nothing to do with the new rules.

3. Magic Weekend, overall, looked a huge success. Three huge crowds, lots of colour and noise. I really enjoyed it. Glad to see it’ll return to Brisbane next year (selfishly), however I really think the opportunity to reward the Warriors was there. I hope it goes on tour following 2022.

Must say, based on my experience, Magic Round is a winner. Crowd has been pumping last few nights, vibe is great and it’s fun to see a mix of team jerseys in the stadium for a change. #MagicRound #NRL 👍🏻🏉 pic.twitter.com/LAxVIKRHgO — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) May 11, 2019

4. Despite the blow ups in regards to the new crackdown, I’d argue two of the three send offs from this past weekend would have been send off regardless. I feel as though Herman Ese’ese may have been just a touch unlucky, however under the new guidelines that was textbook.

5. Staying with the crackdown, Lachlan Burr’s sin-bin was absolutely farcical. Tedesco literally fell into his pec. Burr did nothing wrong and was the main victim this weekend. I believe it’s time to re-introduce the five-minute sin-bin for those high shots that have major mitigating factors.

6. Again with the crackdown, did you notice that playing a man down only had a huge effect on the terrible sides? The Panthers actually won their 10-minute stint 12-0 with a player down. The Bunnies scored and conceded a try while Su’A was on the sidelines. Meanwhile the Broncos and Dragons conceded plenty.

7. Looking forward to Round 11, one game sticks out. The Bunnies vs the Panthers. Latrell is back, Reynolds has a game under his belt following his return from injury. This is the Panthers’ biggest test this season and the first time their unbeaten streak looks under genuine threat. I believe this may be the game that shows us where the Bunnies really are. Can’t wait!

8. That Chad Townsend ‘crusher’ was one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen. Worst still, the decision meant that the fact Townsend was responsible for conceding 14 of the Sharks 20 first-half points was largely forgotten. We’ll see if he’s finally held responsible.

9. The Raiders were able to end their losing streak over the weekend in incredible circumstances. Down to 11 men at one stage, and forced to comeback despite having a player sent off with 20 minutes to go, it was exactly the reaction Ricky Stuart had hoped for. That said, I dare say anyone other than the Dogs, Sharks or Broncos and they’re breaking down a sixth straight loss.

10. Why isn’t Reece Walsh starting for the Warriors? They looked a completely different side the second he stepped onto the field on Sunday afternoon. Does he play 1 or 6 or does he defend in the middle and play both sides? I don’t think it matters, but he HAS to be there.

11. I love a try on debut. Jakob Arthur’s try ads to the incredible run of tries for first gamers. The raw emotion is one of the greatest things about our game. We have some amazing players coming through.

12. I’d not be shocked if Liam Martin was named in the Origin squad despite not holding down a regular starting spot for Penrith. He’s got Origin written all over him. He adds so much off the bench, although he could very easily start on that right edge.

13. Adam Doueihi is one of my favourite players. He can do everything! I was shocked when he was shifted into the centres for Friday evening’s clash with the Knights, however he was just as dominant out wide as he has been in the six. Brilliant.

14. A lot has been spoken about how easily Manly scored when they enjoyed a 13 on 11 advantage on Friday night. It’s worth remembering that the Sea Eagles were leading 26-6 and were in complete control prior to the Gamble/Riki decisions. Yes it ensured the score-line blew out but it was game over well before that.

15. I don’t understand Josh Hannay at all. He left Teig Wilton, one of the Sharks’ very few form players, on the bench for 80 minutes on Saturday despite a close game. Fifita, Williams and Trindall all offered impact from the bench, however Wilton has been one of the club’s best all season. What a strange decision not to allow him even a single minute.

16. I’ll say it again … how Nicho Hynes is not the current, public target in a multi-million dollar, multi-club bidding war is beyond me. He is EXACTLY what a rebuilding club needs to construct their roster around or could be the final piece in a title-winning puzzle.

17. Can we talk about Tommy Turbo again please? Earlier this year Manly looked certain for a wooden spoon battle. Now they look like top eight certs. The difference? Trbojevic. Two tries, two try assists, two line break assists and a line break. What a shift.

18. Staying with Manly; if Jason Saab isn’t the poster-boy for “new environment, new player” then I give up. He looked like Bambi walking on ice during his time on the wing at the Dragons, but looks a try-scoring freak in the Maroon of Manly.

19. Scott Drinkwater is too good a player to be used as a utility next season. He is the starting six for mine with the incoming halves to battle it out for the halfback jumper. To see him shot out into the centres or relegated to the bench would be a travesty.

20. The Brian To’o vs Daniel Tupou storyline that is unfolding to join Josh Addo-Carr on the wings for the Blues is super fun to watch. Both are in top form right now. Either way the Blues look well set!