The NRL has been blessed by plenty of young talent in the past few years, with plenty of players making their debuts, and a handful being established as first graders during 2020 and 2021.

While backs and players in key positions seem to have become more established, there are well over 50 players who could be considered as fringe first graders under the age of 21.

That has led us here at Zero Tackle to pick the best 17 players under the age of 21, with only a handful of players yet to make their debut in the entire 17.

The selection criteria for this team has been set as follows:

1. Aged 20 or younger as at December 31, 2021.

2. Is currently contracted to an NRL squad.

Here is the team:

1. Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters)

Age at December 31, 2021: 18

NRL games: 5

Suaalii was one of the more hotly chased signatures last time he was up for grabs, eventually signing on with the Sydney Roosters.

He has made his NRL start in the centres, but will eventually become a number one, and potentially the best in the game when he does and becomes established in the role.

2. Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders)

Age at December 31, 2021: 19

NRL games: 3

Savage has to settle for a spot on the wing in this team, but that isn't where he will be playing come Round 1 in 2022.

So highly rated is the 19-year-old that he will knock Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad - who is returning from injury - into the centres for the upcoming season.

3. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Age at December 31, 2021: 20

NRL games: 31

Best is now an established weapon on the left edge for the Newcastle Knights, having ticked past 30 first-grade games at the back-end of the most recently completed season.

Still under the age of 21, his size and strength make him a weapon out wide, and as he continues to develop, it wouldn't be a great surprise to see him in the Origin arena sooner rather than later.

4. Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)

Age at December 31, 2021: 19

NRL games: 5

This spot came down to Penisini or the Feagai brothers over at the St George Illawarra Dragons, however, Penisini's efforts under pressure in big games at the end of 2021 win him the spot hands down.

5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys)

Age at December 31, 2021: 20

NRL games: 27

The Hammer, like Savage, will be starting at the back in 2022, displacing the more experienced Valentine Holmes out to the wing.

Tabuai-Fidow is known for his pace, but has worked hard on every element of his game and is all set for a breakout 2022 at the back.

6. Jayden Sullivan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Age at December 31, 2021: 20

NRL games: 6

Sullivan and former SG Ball teammate Talatau Amone are the future of the Red V. Sullivan has just recommitted on a three-year deal, and while he might be fighting for playing time while Ben Hunt is still at the club, his vision and kicking game make him one of the more exciting prospects in the league.

7. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

Age at December 31, 2021: 19

NRL games: 21

Walker should go from strength to strength in 2022 not having to be the senior lead half.

While his defence still needs plenty of work, having Luke Keary back in the side will ease the pressure on the youngster in a big way, allowing him to go back to his natural game.

8. Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

Age at December 31, 2021: 20

NRL games: 3

The 20-year-old prop burst onto the scene at the back end of 2021 alongside a number of other Cowboys' forwards.

Likely to have a big 2022 from the bench, but expect him to be pushing for a starting spot by the time it's all said and done.

9. Jake Simpkin (Wests Tigers)

Age at December 31, 2021: 20

NRL games: 9

The competition currently has a problem with talented young dummy halves, however, Simpkin is the exception to the rule.

He has impressed during his opportunities in a struggling Tigers side, but has also set junior competitions and representative fields on fire.

Expect him to wear Maroon one day.

10. Sione Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Age at December 31, 2021: 20

NRL games: 0

Fainu is the first on this list to have not made his first-grade debut, but likely would have last year if not for a badly timed injury and the suspension of second-tier footy due to COVID.

The brother of Manase, Sione is highly rated and was one of the best on-field when he played for the under-18 New South Wales side a few years ago.

11. TC Robati (Brisbane Broncos)

Age at December 31, 2021:

NRL games: 10

Robati burst onto the scene at the back end of 2021 before injury spoilt the party.

Possibly the strongest ball-runner on this list, he was an impossibility to tackle at times and will likely be back in the starting 17 alongside Kurt Capewell come Round 1.

12. Josh Schuster (Manly Sea Eagles)

Age at December 31, 2021: 20

NRL games: 22

So highly regarded is Schuster that he has become the subject of a tug of war between New South Wales and New Zealand.

The second-rower, who could well end up shifting into the halves before his career is done, captained New South Wales at under-18 level and has all the skills to make it big in the NRL.

13. Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders)

Age at December 31, 2021: 19

NRL games: 0

Mooney is one player who is likely to debut this season. The lock forward was a major coup for the Raiders, who signed him from Parramatta.

The young gun has ball-playing to go with running and tackling efficiency to match any lock in the competition even at his young age.

14. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

Age at December 31, 2021: 19

NRL games: 0

It might be Albert Kelly, Tyson Gamble and Billy Walters dominating the discussion when it comes to working out who will partner Adam Reynolds in 2022, but don't sleep on Mam.

Keen judges have had an eye on the gun for a number of years, and the half was upgraded to a Broncos' contract late in 2021.

15. Ben Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Age at December 31, 2021: 20

NRL games: 0

It's something of a surprise the third Trbojevic brother is yet to make his debut. A second-rower who can also play in the centres, it's somewhat unclear what his best position is.

Good judges have mentioned he is better than both of his brothers at the same age though, which is a rather scary thought for opposition fans.

16. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Age at December 31, 2021: 18

NRL games: 4

Nanai is another Cowboys' forward who broke out at the end of the 2021 season, his running game setting tongues wagging.

The 18-year-old will continue developing throughout 2022, with the Cowboys originally having him training with the NRL squad from the age of 17.

17. Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Age at December 31, 2021: 18

NRL games: 2

Moale, at just 18, is one of the most talented young props in the game. The Christchurch-born made a shock debut late in the season against the Dragons, and then backed it up with a strong 46-minute performance against the same club a month later.

He impressed on both of those occasions and will be given more opportunity in 2022.