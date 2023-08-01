12 players remain in the mathematical race to be crowned the 2023 Zero Tackle NRL MVP, but the realistic race could be down to two after another strong showing from Payne Haas during Round 22.
The star State of Origin prop, who has been at the top of the rankings in our MVP race for the entire season, registered another 12 votes in Brisbane's victory over the Sydney Roosters to kick off the round.
It takes his season tally to 221, and while the Broncos have a bye left, he has already outscored everyone apart from Cameron Munster and James Tedesco from last season with four games to spare. As it stands, he is only ten votes off last season's overall win.
Given Haas spent time in Origin camp, and more weeks injured, it goes to show just how incredible his season has been. He has now registered votes in 15 of his 17 games.
That said, Haas, with a bye to come, is no guarantee of winning the award. Another seven votes for Scott Drinkwater in Round 22 means he is just 22 votes behind, although also has a bye remaining in the final weeks of the season.
Shaun Johnson had the bye this weekend but is still sitting in third spot, although is 52 votes back.
Mathematically, any of Nicho Hynes, David Fifita, Clint Gutherson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Reece Walsh, Cameron Munster, Dylan Edwards and Harry Grant could still catch Haas, but it would take something incredible for any of those players to get there. Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker are out of contention given the Rabbitohs have a bye to come.
Round 22 saw seven unanimous man of the match performances according to our four judges. Only Patrick Carrigan and Ezra Mam were forced to split honours, with Alex Johnston, Jahrome Hughes, Kalyn Ponga, Jason Saab, Jarome Luai, Toby Sexton and David Fifita all gaining a perfect 20.
Here are all the votes from Round 22.
Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Patrick Carrigan
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Patrick Carrigan
|4
|Payne Haas
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Ezra Mam
|3
|Ezra Mam
|Payne Haas
|Adam Reynolds
|Payne Haas
|2
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Payne Haas
|Adam Reynolds
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Isaiah Tass
|Isaiah Tass
|Isaiah Tass
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Isaiah Tass
|2
|Cameron Murray
|Cameron Murray
|Cameron Murray
|Cameron Murray
|1
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Lachlan Ilias
|Apisai Koroisau
|Lachlan Ilias
Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|3
|Josh King
|Josh King
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|2
|J'maine Hopgood
|Cameron Munster
|Josh King
|J'maine Hopgood
|1
|Cameron Munster
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|Josh King
Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Greg Marzhew
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|2
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|Jackson Hastings
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|1
|Jackson Hastings
|Greg Marzhew
|Jackson Hastings
|Jackson Hastings
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jason Saab
|Jason Saab
|Jason Saab
|Jason Saab
|4
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Matthew Lodge
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|3
|Matthew Lodge
|Matthew Lodge
|Josh Schuster
|Matthew Lodge
|2
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|1
|Josh Schuster
|Josh Schuster
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Josh Schuster
Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jarome Luai
|Nathan Cleary
|Isaah Yeo
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Jarome Luai
|Isaah Yeo
|3
|Nathan Cleary
|Jarome Luai
|Nathan Cleary
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|1
|Brian To'o
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
Canterbury Bulldogs vs The Dolphins
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Toby Sexton
|Toby Sexton
|Toby Sexton
|Toby Sexton
|4
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jarrod Wallace
|3
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Matt Burton
|Felise Kaufusi
|Felise Kaufusi
|Matt Burton
|1
|Valynce Te Whare
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Felise Kaufusi
Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|4
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|Kieran Foran
|3
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Scott Drinkwater
|Phillip Sami
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Chris Randall
|Scott Drinkwater
|Chris Randall
|Phillip Sami
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Payne
Haas
|12
|221
|2
|Scott
Drinkwater
|7
|199
|3
|Shaun
Johnson
|0
|169
|4
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|162
|5
|David
Fifita
|20
|150
|6
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|147
|6
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|0
|147
|8
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|146
|9
|Kalyn
Ponga
|20
|140
|10
|Cameron
Munster
|9
|137