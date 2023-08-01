12 players remain in the mathematical race to be crowned the 2023 Zero Tackle NRL MVP, but the realistic race could be down to two after another strong showing from Payne Haas during Round 22.

The star State of Origin prop, who has been at the top of the rankings in our MVP race for the entire season, registered another 12 votes in Brisbane's victory over the Sydney Roosters to kick off the round.

It takes his season tally to 221, and while the Broncos have a bye left, he has already outscored everyone apart from Cameron Munster and James Tedesco from last season with four games to spare. As it stands, he is only ten votes off last season's overall win.

Given Haas spent time in Origin camp, and more weeks injured, it goes to show just how incredible his season has been. He has now registered votes in 15 of his 17 games.

That said, Haas, with a bye to come, is no guarantee of winning the award. Another seven votes for Scott Drinkwater in Round 22 means he is just 22 votes behind, although also has a bye remaining in the final weeks of the season.

Shaun Johnson had the bye this weekend but is still sitting in third spot, although is 52 votes back.

Mathematically, any of Nicho Hynes, David Fifita, Clint Gutherson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Reece Walsh, Cameron Munster, Dylan Edwards and Harry Grant could still catch Haas, but it would take something incredible for any of those players to get there. Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker are out of contention given the Rabbitohs have a bye to come.

Round 22 saw seven unanimous man of the match performances according to our four judges. Only Patrick Carrigan and Ezra Mam were forced to split honours, with Alex Johnston, Jahrome Hughes, Kalyn Ponga, Jason Saab, Jarome Luai, Toby Sexton and David Fifita all gaining a perfect 20.

Here are all the votes from Round 22.

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters

Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs vs The Dolphins

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.