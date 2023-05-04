Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters is in danger of not being able to coach on Friday evening during Magic Round against the Manly Sea Eagles.

John Cartwright fronted the media on Thursday morning after the side's captain's run, with Walters nowhere to be seen.

Cartwright revealed Walters was at home battling the flu.

"Little bit of a surprise. I spoke to Kevvie [Brisbane coach Kevin Walters] last night and he is just not real well," Cartwright told the media on Thursday.

"Nothing changes to be honest with you. It's a captain's run. We have been doing them for ten rounds now, so it went pretty well."

The assistant coach, who himself has plenty of previous experience in the top job with a long stint in charge of the Gold Coast Titans, said Walters doesn't have COVID, but the club are hopeful he will be fit to coach from the coaches box on Friday.

"We are hoping so," Cartwright said when quizzed over whether Walters would be fit to coach the Broncos on Friday evening against the Manly Sea Eagles.

"I'd say so. We are just really cautious now with flu season and how it can effect your playing group if it goes around, so it's more of a precaution than anything else, but hopefully he is back tomorrow.

"[It's not COVID] as far as I'm aware. There has been a bit of flu around just in general. A few of the players have had it as well. We are just being extra cautious because a bout of flu through your side can really effect your result."

It's expected that even if Walters can't coach from the ground, he will do so from home.

"We will no doubt have him on the phone. Technology these days is pretty good. Might even get a screen of him and zoom in," Cartwright said.

"Like I said, once the players get to game day prepared, if it's not second nature now, we haven't done our job during the off-season."

The Broncos and Sea Eagles will clash on Friday evening at 8:05pm (AEST) in the second game of magic round.