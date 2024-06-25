The New South Wales Blues will head to Melbourne for a must-win clash in Game 2 of the State of Origin series against the Queensland Maroons.

After a Game 1 which saw the Maroons run away with a big win against a 12-man Blues side, fans will be hoping for an even contest in the Victorian capital on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

We asked our team here at Zero Tackle for all their predictions ahead of the game, and these were the results.

Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder)

Winners: NSW Blues

Margin: 13+ points

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Man of the match: Mitchell Moses

Thursday's headline: Moses parts the Maroon sea to set up Game 3.

Scott Pryde (Zero Tackle editor)

Winners: NSW Blues

Margin: 4 points

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Man of the match: Dylan Edwards

Thursday's headline: Edwards cements fullback spot as Blues force decider.

Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writer)

Winners: NSW Blues

Margin: 2 points

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Man of the match: Jarome Luai

Thursday's headline: Controversy erupts as two players sent off.

Dan Nichols (Zero Tackle writer)

Winners: NSW Blues

Margin: 4 points

First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Man of the match: Mitchell Moses

Thursday's headline: Moses magic forces Origin decider.

Alexander Stuart (Zero Tackle writer)

Winners: NSW Blues

Margin: 19 points

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Man of the match: Dylan Edwards

Thursday's headline: Queensland set to limp into Suncorp decider.

Mitch Keating (Zero Hanger editor)

Winners: NSW Blues

Margin: 8 points

First try-scorer: Stephen Crichton

Man of the match: Liam Martin

Thursday's headline: Blues go level as Match Review trouble continues in 2024 series.

Aidan Celini (Zero Hanger writer)

Winners: QLD Maroons

Margin: 14 points

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Man of the match: Ben Hunt

Thursday's headline: Maroons wrap up series with clean sweep shot in Brisbane

Charlie Cosgrove (Zero Digital graphic designer)

Winners: QLD Maroons

Margin: 12 points

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Man of the match: Reece Walsh

Thursday's headline: Maroons too good as Blues fail to respond.