The New South Wales Blues will head to Melbourne for a must-win clash in Game 2 of the State of Origin series against the Queensland Maroons.
After a Game 1 which saw the Maroons run away with a big win against a 12-man Blues side, fans will be hoping for an even contest in the Victorian capital on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
We asked our team here at Zero Tackle for all their predictions ahead of the game, and these were the results.
Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder)
Winners: NSW Blues
Margin: 13+ points
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Thursday's headline: Moses parts the Maroon sea to set up Game 3.
Scott Pryde (Zero Tackle editor)
Winners: NSW Blues
Margin: 4 points
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
Man of the match: Dylan Edwards
Thursday's headline: Edwards cements fullback spot as Blues force decider.
Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writer)
Winners: NSW Blues
Margin: 2 points
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
Man of the match: Jarome Luai
Thursday's headline: Controversy erupts as two players sent off.
Dan Nichols (Zero Tackle writer)
Winners: NSW Blues
Margin: 4 points
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
Man of the match: Mitchell Moses
Thursday's headline: Moses magic forces Origin decider.
Alexander Stuart (Zero Tackle writer)
Winners: NSW Blues
Margin: 19 points
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Man of the match: Dylan Edwards
Thursday's headline: Queensland set to limp into Suncorp decider.
Mitch Keating (Zero Hanger editor)
Winners: NSW Blues
Margin: 8 points
First try-scorer: Stephen Crichton
Man of the match: Liam Martin
Thursday's headline: Blues go level as Match Review trouble continues in 2024 series.
Aidan Celini (Zero Hanger writer)
Winners: QLD Maroons
Margin: 14 points
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Man of the match: Ben Hunt
Thursday's headline: Maroons wrap up series with clean sweep shot in Brisbane
Charlie Cosgrove (Zero Digital graphic designer)
Winners: QLD Maroons
Margin: 12 points
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Man of the match: Reece Walsh
Thursday's headline: Maroons too good as Blues fail to respond.