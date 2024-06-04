The 2024 State of Origin series has arrived, with Game 1 to be held in Sydney on Wednesday night.
The New South Wales Blues, looking to stop a third straight series loss under new coach Michael Maguire, will clash with the Queensland Maroons who are out to continue Billy Slater's perfect record as an Origin coach.
Injuries have thrown plenty of doubt over both sides for the series, with plenty of eyebrow-raising selections as a result.
In the lead-up to the game which will showcase Australia's fiercest representiative rivalry, we asked our team at Zero Tackle for their crystal ball predictions.
Here were the answers.
Matt Clements
Winners: New South Wales
Margin: 14 points
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Man of the match: James Tedesco
Thursday's headline: Injury crisis strikes Queensland as NSWs win Game 1
Ethan Lee Chalk
Winners: New South Wales
Margin: 1 point
First try-scorer: Joseph Suaalii
Man of the match: Nicho Hynes
Thursday's headline: Hynes' magic sees NSW prevail in Game 1
Dan Nichols
Winners: Queensland
Margin: 4 points
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Man of the match: Thomas Dearden
Thursday's headline: NSW look to make mass changes after Origin 1 loss
Scott Pryde
Winners: Queensland
Margin: 6 points
First try-scorer: Zac Lomax
Man of the match: Daly Cherry-Evans
Thursday's headline: Maguire sees Blue as Maroons snatch away victory
Alexander Stuart
Winners: New South Wales
Margin: 4 points
First try-scorer: James Tedesco
Man of the match: Payne Haas
Thursday's headline: "Madgician"