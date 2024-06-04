The 2024 State of Origin series has arrived, with Game 1 to be held in Sydney on Wednesday night.

The New South Wales Blues, looking to stop a third straight series loss under new coach Michael Maguire, will clash with the Queensland Maroons who are out to continue Billy Slater's perfect record as an Origin coach.

Injuries have thrown plenty of doubt over both sides for the series, with plenty of eyebrow-raising selections as a result.

In the lead-up to the game which will showcase Australia's fiercest representiative rivalry, we asked our team at Zero Tackle for their crystal ball predictions.

Here were the answers.

Matt Clements

Winners: New South Wales

Margin: 14 points

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Man of the match: James Tedesco

Thursday's headline: Injury crisis strikes Queensland as NSWs win Game 1

Ethan Lee Chalk

Winners: New South Wales

Margin: 1 point

First try-scorer: Joseph Suaalii

Man of the match: Nicho Hynes

Thursday's headline: Hynes' magic sees NSW prevail in Game 1

Dan Nichols

Winners: Queensland

Margin: 4 points

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Man of the match: Thomas Dearden

Thursday's headline: NSW look to make mass changes after Origin 1 loss

Scott Pryde

Winners: Queensland

Margin: 6 points

First try-scorer: Zac Lomax

Man of the match: Daly Cherry-Evans

Thursday's headline: Maguire sees Blue as Maroons snatch away victory

Alexander Stuart

Winners: New South Wales

Margin: 4 points

First try-scorer: James Tedesco

Man of the match: Payne Haas

Thursday's headline: "Madgician"