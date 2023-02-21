The NRL pre-season has entered its second week with nine games being played on the weekend, including the anticipated World Club Challenge.

Here is the Week 2 pre-season team of the week.

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Within the opening 15 minutes, Welsby's talent was shown to full effect. He saved not one but two tries with his defence making sure Brian To'o and Nathan Cleary didn't cross the line. Minutes later he would cross over the line to score the opening try supporting Curtis Sironen.

2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Gold Coast Titans)

The young rookie scored four tries in the Titans' demolition of the Dolphins. This included a 12-minute hattrick to open up the game. He will be hoping to continue this form if he's given an opportunity to play in first grade.

3. Aaron Schoupp (Gold Coast Titans)

Another Titans player to make the team of the week, Schoupp led the game in most running metres with 188. Add in a try and he cements his spot into this team. It was a great game to begin Schoupp's season.

4. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

After a breakout 2022 NRL season, Talakai showed in his final pre-season game that last season wasn't a fluke. Having topped the game with 130 run metres, the centre was dominant every time he got the ball. His bond with Mulitalo down the left-hand side should be watched by all fans this season.

5. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

The Friday night hat trick hero, Garrick had 20 points against the Roosters getting them the win and the Pre-Season Challenge title. With the return of Tom Trbojevic in Round 1, his brilliance could create a lethal combination at the back of the field.

6. Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans)

Heavily involved in the entire game, it was a great debut for Foran in Titans colours. Having set up the first try of the game, the New Zealand international was crucial in their attack positioning the backs and forwards.

7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Following on from his Man of the Match performance in the All-Stars game, Hynes elegantly took control in attack. Exactly like he did last season, the halfback was merciless in offence and found the right pass to his centres and wingers.

8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

With the departure of many key forwards, Asofa-Solomona needs to step up for the Storm this season in the middle of the field. In his first game for the Storm this season, the prop managed to be a rock in defence and attack. He allowed the Warriors forwards not to run over him and his voice provided the other Storm forwards to stay in the right position.

9. James Roby (St Helens)

The Saints hooker was extremely effective in defence and didn't let the poor wet conditions bother him. Topping the team with 50 tackles, Roby took charge in the middle of the park. His leadership allowed the Panthers to stay quiet until near the end of the game.

10. David Klemmer (Wests Tigers)

One of two new Tigers recruits in the team of the week, Klemmer was instrumental in allowing second-chance plays. His ability to offload the ball after being tackled was reminiscent of his prime. If he can play like this every week the Tigers will go far unlike last season.

11. Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers)

Another new Tigers recruit to be featured in the team, Papali'i got to get some game time in the Tigers uniform and took full advantage of every minute he was on the field. Switching to play on the left edge, the former Eel helped flow the Tigers attack and provided many second-chance opportunities.

12. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The Australian international impressed on the field and was the best player in the Souths jersey. Gifting the Rabbitohs the Charity Shield, Murray had two try assists, two line breaks and 121 run metres in attack. Equally important in defence he had 21 tackles, missing none.

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Matching up against Jason Taumalolo in the lock position, the Queensland star showed why he wears the green and gold jersey. In the middle of the park, Carrigan made 193 run metres the most of the game, having 36 more running metres than the Cowboys top run-getter Reuben Cotter.

14. Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)

Aiming for a spot in the starting team with Justin Olam out with injury, Warbick showed his full potential last weekend. The 2020 Olympic silver medalist was a shining light for the Storm. Against the Warriors, he scored one try and made 205 running metres.

15. Junior Tupou (Wests Tigers)

With Ken Maumalo going down with an injury in the opening minutes, Tupou portrayed why he will be one of the contenders for the Tigers wing spot with David Nofoaluma. The youngster made three line breaks and scored the opening and final try of the game.

16. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

While Fifita nears his decision about his future NRL career, his performance on the weekend showed why he is one of the most sought-after forwards in the NRL. Dominant as ever, he proved difficult to defend and combined twice with his cousin Jojo to get him over the line for a double.

17. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Just like teammate Siosifa Talakai, Mulitalo was dominant on the left-hand side of the field for the Sharks. Mulitalo bagged a double along with two line breaks. His aerial ability adds another layer to his skill with Jacob Kiraz unable to compete with him in the air.