The Penrith Panthers will be out to make it three straight premierships on Sunday evening with only the Brisbane Broncos standing in their way.

The grand final foes have been the best two sides all season, and that became evident with neither challenged during the finals series.

But who takes out the decider?

We asked our senior staff here at Zero Tackle for their views ahead of kick-off.

Jack Blyth

This grand final is earning comparisons to 2015 before a ball has been kicked, and rightfully so, with the teams on paper absolutely neck-and-neck.

Penrith have so much more finals experience and are absolutely clinical, yet Brisbane's sheer speed and second-phase play can break them down.

This is going to be a physical, free-flowing game which arguably suits the Broncos more, however the class from Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo will get the Panthers over the line.

Panthers by 4.

Ethan Lee Chalk

After an entire season of competition, the two best NRL teams will be competing for the ultimate glory.

Heading into the clash with different storylines, the Penrith Panthers are aiming to become the first team in over 40 years since the Parramatta Eels in the 1980s to win three straight titles, while the Brisbane Broncos are hoping to make the successful transition from a Wooden Spoon in 2020 to the NRL's highest honour.

Both teams enter the Grand Final with huge star-power so a physical match is expected in the forward pack but the backline of both teams will provide the entertainment.

Although the Broncos led by Adam Reynolds and Reece Walsh have been good this season, expect the Panthers to be too good for their opposition gifting Stephen Crichton, Jack Cogger and Spencer Leniu a fitting farewell. Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luau are two good shouts to claim the Clive Churchill Medal.

Panthers by 14.

Dan Nichols

I hate to be super boring here but Penrith for mine. They simply have too much experience. Almost every single player has Grand Final winning experience.

The Broncos have a super experienced halfback but otherwise lack the Finals experience to match their Panther counterparts. Brisbane haven't won a Finals game outside of Suncorp for the longest time. Penrith almost never lose. Why would both situations reverse now?

A fair few Broncos haven't even played at Accor Stadium in their careers, let alone in a big game.

I am so sick and tired of hearing the term "three-peat" but unfortunately I believe it'll be replaced by "four-peat" from March next year.

Panthers by 8.

Scott Pryde

For all the talk of a close game on Sunday evening, I'm just struggling to see it. For mine, the Panthers are the run away best team.

I hope that one way or another this tip blows up in my face. A blowout grand final is the last thing any of us neutral fans need, but it's the only way I can see it transpiring.

Penrith's defence is simply too good. This is a side who have conceded just two tries in their two finals games to date. For all the love over Brisbane's attack, they'll need to be perfect to get three or four tries, and even better defensively.

You have to remember they leaked a pair of tries against the Warriors in the opening ten minutes last week. Do that against the might of Nathan Cleary's Panthers and it'll be game over before it properly gets going.

Panthers by 18.