The votes for Round 27 in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race have been tallied, and we can now announce the top ten from the 2024 NRL season.

To remind you of the state of play, James Tedesco held a two-vote lead ahead of Jahrome Hughes heading into the final round, while Scott Drinkwater also a mathematical chance of picking up top spot, but would need a lot to go right.

Tom Trbojevic was locked into fourth spot, while there was a logjam at the bottom of the top ten with Isaah Yeo, Jacob kiraz, Sam Walker, Dylan Edwards, Daly Cherry-Evans and Addin Fonua-Blake rounding out the top ten, but all within 20 votes of each other, with Ben Hunt, Patrick Carrigan and Clint Gutherson all close behind.

To remind you how this has worked all season, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

10th place

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Games played: 22 games

Total votes: 141 votes

Cherry-Evans - easily Manly's most important player in their run back to the finals - picked up 18 votes in the first round, and had 74 votes in the bag by the end of Round 8.

A slow middle and end of the season cost the veteran halfback, although he managed strong vote tallies in Round 15, Round 18 and Round 24.

9th place

Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

Games played: 21 games

Total votes: 148 votes

Walker, unlike Cherry-Evans, had a slow start to the season, and was only on 18 votes at the end of Round 7. A perfect game in Round 8 kick started his season with another six games in double digit votes through to the end of Round 22.

He failed to record a vote thereafter, dropping a number of spots down the final leaderboard.

8th place

Kalyn Ponga

Games played: 15

Total votes: 149

Another exceptional season for Ponga. One of the competition's most important players. Basically, if the Knights win with him on the field, he almost always features in the votes. Despite playing only 15 games, he makes the top ten again.

7th place

Jacob Kiraz

Games played: 24

Total votes: 151

A breakout season for Kiraz in the outside backs at Canterbury. Superb performances all the way along in a successful season for the blue and white, with the outside back winding up in seventh spot at the end of the season, despite no unanimous man of the match performances.

6th place

Isaah Yeo

Games played: 22

Total votes: 156

The first of two Panthers in the top ten, Yeo has put together another convincing season as one of the best lock forwards in the game.

Has had some slow stretches during the season, but polled 72 votes over the final seven rounds.

5th place

Dylan Edwards

Games played: 17

Total votes: 160

A New South Wales State of Origin debut headlined the 2024 season for Edwards. Without his injury, he may well have been further up this leaderboard too, only polling twice after Round 15.

His start to the season was exceptional, going on a run between Round 7 and Round 12 where he picked up 14 or more votes in five out of six games.

4th place

To be named at 1pm (AEST)

Games played:

Total votes:

3rd place

To be named at 1pm (AEST)

Games played:

Total votes:

2nd place

To be named at 2pm (AEST)

Games played:

Total votes:

1st place

To be named at 3pm (AEST)

Games played:

Total votes:

