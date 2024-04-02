Less than a day after the St George Illawarra Dragons confirmed that they will allow Zac Lomax to leave at the end of the season, the winger is reportedly set to meet with a Sydney club.

One of the club's best players to begin the season, the confirmation of his departure comes after months of rumoured friction between Lomax and head coach Shane Flanagan, mainly regarding his move from the centres to the wing.

In contention for a NSW Blues jersey this year, he has been with the Dragons since 2018 after being a graduate of the Illawarra Steelers SG Ball Cup program and an Australian Schoolboy in 2016 and 2017.

Since his debut against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he has gone on to play 97 NRL matches and scored 677 points in the process (38 tries, 262 goals and one field goal)

Given permission to negotiate with rival clubs regarding his future, Lomax is scheduled to meet with Parramatta Eels officials on Wednesday, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The publication reports that the Eels are preparing to offer him a long-term deal to retain his services until at least the end of the 2027 season and aim to lure him to the club immediately.

Although the Dragons terminated the last two years of his current contract, it is believed the club won't release him this season unless they get an elite-calibre player in return - such as Blaize Talagi.

The blue and gold outfit has the funds available in their salary cap to sign him, and he would easily slot into the centres alongside Will Penisini.

This would create a formidable backline of Clinton Gutherson, Maika Sivo, Penisini, Lomax, Sean Russell, Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses - once the latter returns from injury.

"By finalising this decision now, it provides both Zac and the club with clarity regarding the future, allowing us time to strategise for the upcoming seasons," Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said after issuing a statement on Tuesday.

“This arrangement enables the Dragons to focus on refining our Top 30 roster and utilising additional cap space, while Zac can pursue his future endeavours with another club."

Along with Lomax announcing his departure from the club at the end of the season, the club have 12 other players off-contract at the end of the season.

Jack de Belin, Tom Eisenhuth, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Jesse Marschke, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Savelio Tamale, and Alec Tuitavake will be without a contract at the end of the 2024 season.