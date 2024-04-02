After months of rumours, the St George Illawarra Dragons have made a major call over the future of outside back Zac Lomax.

The Dragons have confirmed that Lomax has been given permission to negotiate with rival clubs, and they will allow him to leave at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

"By finalising this decision now, it provides both Zac and the club with clarity regarding the future, allowing us time to strategise for the upcoming seasons," said Dragons CEO Ryan Webb in a statement.

“This arrangement enables the Dragons to focus on refining our Top 30 roster and utilising additional cap space, while Zac can pursue his future endeavours with another club."

This means that the club's highest-paid player can speak to rival teams, such as the Parramatta Eels, despite being contracted for another two seasons.

It is understood that the Dragons will be looking to secure an elite-calibre talent for the 2025 season to replace Lomax.

One of the club's best players to begin the season, multiple publications reported earlier this season that he was unhappy with his position at the club after Shane Flanagan moved him from the centres to the wing.

MORE TO COME...