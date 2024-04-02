Rugby League's worst kept secret if officially out! Zac Lomax is set to leave the Dragons.
Shane Flanagan has granted his centre turned wingers request to leave the club, as long as he waits until the end of the 2024 season.
The Dragons haven't totally ruled out a swap immediately though, stating they would consider a move for the right player swap option.
I expect no shortage of suitors looking for a quality centre for the 2025 season. I also expect a number of clubs to put the feelers out for an immediate swap.
Below are five potential landing spots for Zac Lomax for 2025, three of which would be able to make a move right away:
1. Parramatta Eels (2025/Immediately)
The obvious landing spot in slightly across Sydney in the form of the blue and gold of Parramatta.
The Eels are desperate for a quality centre, a position Lomax is very openly chasing a return to playing in.
Pre-season talk even suggested the Eels would move Clint Gutherson into the centres, such was the lack of depth in the position.
I don't wish to speak ill of the current numbers options at the Eels but Lomax would immediately improve their stocks and become their strike weapon.
Given the Eels host Mitchell Moses, Dylan Brown, Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo, Ryan Matterson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard among others on their books, Lomax may need to look at his asking price.
The Dragons have already laughed off any suggestion that they "tip in" for Lomax for 2025 so Parra will have to cover the eye-watering contract in full.
I am strongly of the belief that the Eels would prefer an immediate swap and have the ability to make it happen.
Not for a second do I believe Shane Flanagan actually expects a top three player from an NRL roster in return for Lomax. Instead I'd be asking for a combination of squad players to improve the Red V's lack of depth.
Wiremu Greig is not a player likely to excite Dragons fans but he is someone the Dragons should be enquiring about. Blaize Talagi is the other player the Dragons should absolutely be looking at.
Ultimately it is up to the Eels to make it happen though, with the Dragons likely to sit back and let 2024 play out and stick to releasing him at the end of the year.