The obvious landing spot in slightly across Sydney in the form of the blue and gold of Parramatta.

The Eels are desperate for a quality centre, a position Lomax is very openly chasing a return to playing in.

Pre-season talk even suggested the Eels would move Clint Gutherson into the centres, such was the lack of depth in the position.

I don't wish to speak ill of the current numbers options at the Eels but Lomax would immediately improve their stocks and become their strike weapon.

Given the Eels host Mitchell Moses, Dylan Brown, Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo, Ryan Matterson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard among others on their books, Lomax may need to look at his asking price.

The Dragons have already laughed off any suggestion that they "tip in" for Lomax for 2025 so Parra will have to cover the eye-watering contract in full.

I am strongly of the belief that the Eels would prefer an immediate swap and have the ability to make it happen.

Not for a second do I believe Shane Flanagan actually expects a top three player from an NRL roster in return for Lomax. Instead I'd be asking for a combination of squad players to improve the Red V's lack of depth.

Wiremu Greig is not a player likely to excite Dragons fans but he is someone the Dragons should be enquiring about. Blaize Talagi is the other player the Dragons should absolutely be looking at.

Ultimately it is up to the Eels to make it happen though, with the Dragons likely to sit back and let 2024 play out and stick to releasing him at the end of the year.